Ce que j'essaye: écouter mes envies, tant je crois que c'est elles qui nous mettent en vie.

Ce en quoi je crois: tout ce qui n'évolue pas "meurt", aussi, je reste vigilant à toujours avancer.



Je suis parfois lent à me décider, mais dans l'action je suis d'une détermination et d'une résistance que j'aime pousser au-delà des limites



Celui qui apprend quelque chose de moi enrichit son savoir sans réduire le mien, tout comme celui qui allume sa chandelle à la mienne se donne de la lumière sans me plonger dans l'obscurité.



Louardi Messaoudi

Drilling & Business Engineer / Manager.



Oil & Gas Drilling Industry

Consultant

Email: yabous54@gmail.com

Mob+213 (0) 661 39 72 14

Algiers & Hassi Messaoud

Algeria



Mes compétences :

Drilling & Work Over

Land Rig Revamping

Management Business Administration

Drilling Coach

Engineering Drilling

Specifications rigs

Manager

Business Consulting