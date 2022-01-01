Menu

Louardi MESSAOUDI

BOUMERDES , HASSI MESSAOUD

En résumé

Ce que j'essaye: écouter mes envies, tant je crois que c'est elles qui nous mettent en vie.
Ce en quoi je crois: tout ce qui n'évolue pas "meurt", aussi, je reste vigilant à toujours avancer.

Je suis parfois lent à me décider, mais dans l'action je suis d'une détermination et d'une résistance que j'aime pousser au-delà des limites

Celui qui apprend quelque chose de moi enrichit son savoir sans réduire le mien, tout comme celui qui allume sa chandelle à la mienne se donne de la lumière sans me plonger dans l'obscurité.

Louardi Messaoudi
Drilling & Business Engineer / Manager.

Oil & Gas Drilling Industry
Consultant
Email: yabous54@gmail.com
Mob+213 (0) 661 39 72 14
Algiers & Hassi Messaoud
Algeria

Mes compétences :
Drilling & Work Over
Land Rig Revamping
Management Business Administration
Drilling Coach
Engineering Drilling
Specifications rigs
Manager
Business Consulting

  • Freelance /contracrt with many Oprators and contractors Drillind and Services Rig - Oil & Gas Drilling Industry Consultant

    2013 - maintenant Job du consultant:
     Fournir aux clients des solutions innovantes
     Aide à concevoir de meilleurs produits
     services et procédés de fabrication ou d'améliorer.
     Implication à plusieurs niveaux:
    • Recherche et développement
    • La gestion des contrats de projet.
    • En tant qu'ingénieur conseil spécialisé dans les technologies innovantes,
     Le consultant doit identifier les problèmes et trouver des solutions novatrices appropriées.
     Développe et améliore des produits, procédés, services et techniques de fabrication pour les clients avec une analyse détaillée de la situation actuelle et / ou de leur connaissance des pratiques actuelles.
     Trouver des solutions pertinentes et novatrices aux problèmes les plus difficiles.
    Compétences clés:
    • Leadership visionnaire
    • Négociations critiques
    • Développer des partenariats clés
    • Les marchés de la tactique de planification
    • Budgétisation / Prévision des ventes
    • Restructuration organisationnelle
    • Gestion des risques

  • ENTP Subsidiary SH - Deputy General Manager Operations & Status Officer

    2009 - 2012 Having over four directions:

    * Two Directorates responsible for Drilling and Work Over activity with a capacity of fifty four Rigs Realisation / year 120 wells Dev + Expl. 140 wells and WO)
    * Two Directorates in charge of the maintenance of petroleum equipment and revamping devices (Technological upgrading and integration of national product up to 15%.) ;
    * Member of the Board of Directors of the subsidiary IDIS (Weatherford / ENTP).
    * Member of the management board of the subsidiary Enafor LLC (ENTP / ENAFOR - Operating Oman PDO).

  • Sonatrach/ ENTP - Directeur General Adjoint Operations

    2009 - 2012  
    Expérience professionnelle
    Plus de 30 ans
    Expérience en gestion de projet: Plus de 10 ans
    Expérience en management: Plus de 15 ans
     
    Directeur Général Adjoint Operatios (Statut de Dirigeant) ENTP, Filiale SH
    Ayant en charge quatre Directions:
    • Deux Directions chargées de l’activité Forage et Work Over avec une capacité de cinquante quatre appareils (Réalisation/ AN= 120 puits Dév+Expl. et 140 puits W.O)
    • Deux Directions chargées de la maintenance des équipements pétroliers et le revamping des appareils (Mise à niveau technologique et intégration du produit national à hauteur de 15%.)
    • Etablissement des plans et programmes de réalisation annuels des objectifs approuvés et leurs mises en œuvre effective.
    • Membre du conseil d’administration de la filiale IDIS (Weatherford / ENTP).
                Membre du conseil de gestion de la filiale EnaforLLC (ENTP / ENAFOR –   Opérant à Oman PDO

  • ENTP Subsidiary SH - Manager Drilling and Work & Status Officer

    2006 - 2009 In charge:
    Operational Directorate responsible for Drilling and Work Over activity with a capacity of twenty seven Rigs
    * Two Rigs 1500HP, on behalf of PDO, Oman. ;
    * Two Rigs 750HP, on behalf of SINOPEC, Ain Amenas. ;
    * Two Rigs 1200HP, on behalf of REPSOL, Gassi Touil. ;
    * Two Rigs 1200HP, In Under Balanced Drilling, Halliburton (Hassi Messaoud)
    * Nineteen Rigs 1200HP to 1500HP, on behalf of SH / FOR and SH / DP.
    Professionnel Experience * Member of the management board of the subsidiary Enafor LLC (ENTP / ENAFOR - Operating at Oman PDO)
    * Responsible for the implementation of the project acquisition of ten (10) Rigs type "IDEAL RIG"
    * Participation in the development of service contracts and technical specifications..

  • Sonatrach/ENTP - Directeur Forage/ Work Over

    2006 - 2009 Directeur Forage et Work OVER (Statut de Dirigeant) ENTP, Filiale SH
    Ayant en charge:  
    • Une Direction opérationnelle chargées de l’activité Forage et Work Over avec une capacité de vingt sept appareils
    • Deux appareils de 1500HP, pour le compte de PDO, Oman.
    •  Deux appareils de 750HP, pour le compte de SINOPEC, Ain Amenas.
    • Deux appareils de 1200HP, pour le compte de REPSOL, Gassi Touil.
    • Deux appareils de 1200HP, En Under Balanced Drilling,  Halliburton (Hassi Messaoud)
    • Dix neuf appareils de 1200HP à 1500HP, pour le compte de SH/FOR et SH/DP.    
    • Membre du conseil de gestion de la filiale EnaforLLC (ENTP / ENAFOR – Opérant à OmanPDO)
    • Chargé de la mise en œuvre du projet d’acquisition des dix (10) appareils de type « IDEAL RIG »
    Participation à l’élaboration des contrats de service et spécifications techniques.

  • Sonatrach/ ENTP - Directeur des Operations

    2003 - 2006 Directeur des Opérations, Division Forage- ENTP, Filiale SH      
    • Ayant en charge :
    • Une Direction des opérations relatives à l’activité Forage et Work Over tout en assurant la sécurité des biens matériels  et humains.
    • Assurer la réalisation des programmes annuels d'activité.
    • Elaborations des plans annuels et PMTE.
    Approbation des cahiers des charges et des études techniques.
     

  • ENTP Subsidiary SH - Senior Drilling Superintendent

    2001 - 2004 Having supported:
    Professionnel Experience * An Operations Directorate at the Drilling and Work Over activity while ensuring the safety of human and material goods.
    * Ensure the achievement of annual work programs. ;
    * Elaborations annual plans and PMTCT. ;
    * Approval of specifications and technical studies... ;

  • ENTP Subsidiary SH - Chef de projet revamping

    1996 - 2001 Having supported:
    * Diagnostic and establishment of forward programs revamping.
    Professionnel Experience * Technological upgrading of production facilities (energy type, capacity, standards and requirements)
    * Preparation and launch budgets.
    * Preparation and launch of specifications. ;
    * Monitoring of implementation and contradictory reception. ;

  • Regional Direction HMD - ENTP Subsidiary SH - Head of Service Drilling

    1989 - 1996

  • ENTP Subsidiary SH - Head of Service Drilling

    1989 - 1996

  • ENTP Groupe SONATRACH [Entreprise Nationale des Travaux aux Puits] - Drilling Engineer

    Hassi Messoaud 1980 - 1981

Formations

  • MDI-Business School Alger MDI (Alger)

    Alger 2005 - 2006 Master of Business Administration

    e MBA degree holder'''' Right Honourable Mention - MDI Algiers-EDHEC -

    * Mastery of computers ;
    * HSE Management, QHSE System Pentacle Consulting Group. ;

  • Institut National Des Hydrocarbures Et De La Chimie (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 1975 - 1980 Ingénieur d'état

    Forage des Puits Hydrocarbures -  Disposant d'une solide expérience opérationnelle, ayant occupé les postes de Tool pusher et superintendant de forage chez l’opérateur pétrolier (Sonatrach -Algérie) pendant au moins sept (07) ans.
     Justifiant de plus de vingt cinq (25) années d'expérience minimum dans l’activité Forage et Work Over (secteur Oil and Gas) au sein de l’Entreprise ENTP filiale d

  • INHC (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 1975 - 1980 DRILLING ENGINEER

    Certicated * 2006 e MBA degree holder'''' Right Honourable Mention - MDI Algiers-EDHEC - Lille- Nice French

    * Mastery of computers ;
    * HSE Management, QHSE System Pentacle Consulting Group. ;

  • INHC (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 1974 - 1986 forage
