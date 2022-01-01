Louardi Messaoudi

-
Freelance /contracrt with many Oprators and contractors Drillind and Services Rig
- Oil & Gas Drilling Industry Consultant
2013 - maintenant
Job du consultant:
Fournir aux clients des solutions innovantes
Aide à concevoir de meilleurs produits
services et procédés de fabrication ou d'améliorer.
Implication à plusieurs niveaux:
• Recherche et développement
• La gestion des contrats de projet.
• En tant qu'ingénieur conseil spécialisé dans les technologies innovantes,
Le consultant doit identifier les problèmes et trouver des solutions novatrices appropriées.
Développe et améliore des produits, procédés, services et techniques de fabrication pour les clients avec une analyse détaillée de la situation actuelle et / ou de leur connaissance des pratiques actuelles.
Trouver des solutions pertinentes et novatrices aux problèmes les plus difficiles.
Compétences clés:
• Leadership visionnaire
• Négociations critiques
• Développer des partenariats clés
• Les marchés de la tactique de planification
• Budgétisation / Prévision des ventes
• Restructuration organisationnelle
• Gestion des risques
-
ENTP Subsidiary SH
- Deputy General Manager Operations & Status Officer
2009 - 2012
Having over four directions:
* Two Directorates responsible for Drilling and Work Over activity with a capacity of fifty four Rigs Realisation / year 120 wells Dev + Expl. 140 wells and WO)
* Two Directorates in charge of the maintenance of petroleum equipment and revamping devices (Technological upgrading and integration of national product up to 15%.) ;
* Member of the Board of Directors of the subsidiary IDIS (Weatherford / ENTP).
* Member of the management board of the subsidiary Enafor LLC (ENTP / ENAFOR - Operating Oman PDO).
-
-
-
-
Sonatrach/ ENTP
- Directeur General Adjoint Operations
2009 - 2012
Expérience professionnelle
Plus de 30 ans
Expérience en gestion de projet: Plus de 10 ans
Expérience en management: Plus de 15 ans
Directeur Général Adjoint Operatios (Statut de Dirigeant) ENTP, Filiale SH
Ayant en charge quatre Directions:
• Deux Directions chargées de l’activité Forage et Work Over avec une capacité de cinquante quatre appareils (Réalisation/ AN= 120 puits Dév+Expl. et 140 puits W.O)
• Deux Directions chargées de la maintenance des équipements pétroliers et le revamping des appareils (Mise à niveau technologique et intégration du produit national à hauteur de 15%.)
• Etablissement des plans et programmes de réalisation annuels des objectifs approuvés et leurs mises en œuvre effective.
• Membre du conseil d’administration de la filiale IDIS (Weatherford / ENTP).
Membre du conseil de gestion de la filiale EnaforLLC (ENTP / ENAFOR – Opérant à Oman PDO
-
ENTP Subsidiary SH
- Manager Drilling and Work & Status Officer
2006 - 2009
In charge:
Operational Directorate responsible for Drilling and Work Over activity with a capacity of twenty seven Rigs
* Two Rigs 1500HP, on behalf of PDO, Oman. ;
* Two Rigs 750HP, on behalf of SINOPEC, Ain Amenas. ;
* Two Rigs 1200HP, on behalf of REPSOL, Gassi Touil. ;
* Two Rigs 1200HP, In Under Balanced Drilling, Halliburton (Hassi Messaoud)
* Nineteen Rigs 1200HP to 1500HP, on behalf of SH / FOR and SH / DP.
Professionnel Experience * Member of the management board of the subsidiary Enafor LLC (ENTP / ENAFOR - Operating at Oman PDO)
* Responsible for the implementation of the project acquisition of ten (10) Rigs type "IDEAL RIG"
* Participation in the development of service contracts and technical specifications..
-
-
-
-
Sonatrach/ENTP
- Directeur Forage/ Work Over
2006 - 2009
Directeur Forage et Work OVER (Statut de Dirigeant) ENTP, Filiale SH
Ayant en charge:
• Une Direction opérationnelle chargées de l’activité Forage et Work Over avec une capacité de vingt sept appareils
• Deux appareils de 1500HP, pour le compte de PDO, Oman.
• Deux appareils de 750HP, pour le compte de SINOPEC, Ain Amenas.
• Deux appareils de 1200HP, pour le compte de REPSOL, Gassi Touil.
• Deux appareils de 1200HP, En Under Balanced Drilling, Halliburton (Hassi Messaoud)
• Dix neuf appareils de 1200HP à 1500HP, pour le compte de SH/FOR et SH/DP.
• Membre du conseil de gestion de la filiale EnaforLLC (ENTP / ENAFOR – Opérant à OmanPDO)
• Chargé de la mise en œuvre du projet d’acquisition des dix (10) appareils de type « IDEAL RIG »
Participation à l’élaboration des contrats de service et spécifications techniques.
-
ENTP Subsidiary SH
- Operations Manager
2004 - 2006
Having supported:
* An Operations Directorate at the Drilling and Work Over activity while ensuring the safety of human and material goods. ;
* Ensure the achievement of annual work programs. ;
* Elaborations annual plans and PMTCT. ;
* Approval of specifications and technical studies. ;
-
-
-
Sonatrach/ ENTP
- Directeur des Operations
2003 - 2006
Directeur des Opérations, Division Forage- ENTP, Filiale SH
• Ayant en charge :
• Une Direction des opérations relatives à l’activité Forage et Work Over tout en assurant la sécurité des biens matériels et humains.
• Assurer la réalisation des programmes annuels d'activité.
• Elaborations des plans annuels et PMTE.
Approbation des cahiers des charges et des études techniques.
-
ENTP Subsidiary SH
- Senior Drilling Superintendent
2001 - 2004
Having supported:
Professionnel Experience * An Operations Directorate at the Drilling and Work Over activity while ensuring the safety of human and material goods.
* Ensure the achievement of annual work programs. ;
* Elaborations annual plans and PMTCT. ;
* Approval of specifications and technical studies... ;
-
-
-
-
ENTP Subsidiary SH
- Chef de projet revamping
1996 - 2001
Having supported:
* Diagnostic and establishment of forward programs revamping.
Professionnel Experience * Technological upgrading of production facilities (energy type, capacity, standards and requirements)
* Preparation and launch budgets.
* Preparation and launch of specifications. ;
* Monitoring of implementation and contradictory reception. ;
-
-
-
Regional Direction HMD - ENTP Subsidiary SH
- Head of Service Drilling
1989 - 1996
-
-
ENTP Groupe SONATRACH [Entreprise Nationale des Travaux aux Puits]
- Drilling Engineer
Hassi Messoaud
1980 - 1981