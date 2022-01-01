Menu

Louis FAURE

MONTLUÇON

Logistique

Entreprises

  • Sauthon Industries - Responsable Supply Chain

    2014 - maintenant Responsabilités :
    Approvisionnements
    Ordonnancement
    Réception/Magasins/Expéditions
    Gestion des stocks

    Référent ERP (SYLOB)

  • Tores Composants Technologie - Responsable Supply Chain

    2010 - 2014 Responsabilités :
    Production
    Achats
    Approvisionnements
    Ordonnancement
    Réceptions/Magasin/Expéditions
    Gestion des stocks

    Référent ERP (SILOG)

  • Asteelflash - Responsable Logistique

    Neuilly Plaisance 2004 - 2010 Responsabilités :
    Approvisionnements
    Ordonnancement
    Administration des ventes
    Réceptions/Magasin/Expéditions
    Gestion des stocks

    Mise en place démarche PIC/PDP

    Gestion de projet : migration d'ERP (de TOLAS à MFG PRO)

Formations

  • IUP GSI

    Annecy 2001 - 2003 Maitrise & Licence GSI

    Spécialité Management Industriel

  • IUT Annecy

    Annecy Le Vieux 1999 - 2001 DUT OGP

    Spécialité Qualité

