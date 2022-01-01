Retail
Louis FAURE
Louis FAURE
MONTLUÇON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Logistique
Entreprises
Sauthon Industries
- Responsable Supply Chain
2014 - maintenant
Responsabilités :
Approvisionnements
Ordonnancement
Réception/Magasins/Expéditions
Gestion des stocks
Référent ERP (SYLOB)
Tores Composants Technologie
- Responsable Supply Chain
2010 - 2014
Responsabilités :
Production
Achats
Approvisionnements
Ordonnancement
Réceptions/Magasin/Expéditions
Gestion des stocks
Référent ERP (SILOG)
Asteelflash
- Responsable Logistique
Neuilly Plaisance
2004 - 2010
Responsabilités :
Approvisionnements
Ordonnancement
Administration des ventes
Réceptions/Magasin/Expéditions
Gestion des stocks
Mise en place démarche PIC/PDP
Gestion de projet : migration d'ERP (de TOLAS à MFG PRO)
Formations
IUP GSI
Annecy
2001 - 2003
Maitrise & Licence GSI
Spécialité Management Industriel
IUT Annecy
Annecy Le Vieux
1999 - 2001
DUT OGP
Spécialité Qualité
Réseau
Clélia ROBIN
Clément GRACZ
Emmanuel GIRAULT
Grégory GARCIA-BRATTI
Isabelle ANDRIEU
Lionel COLIN
Michael GUILBAUD
Pascal BAUDOIN
Virgil BRISSET