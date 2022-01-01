Menu

Louis FLORENT

LILLE

En résumé

Looking for: Management of organizations, projects, internal cohesion, business development

Curious and ambitious, I like to participate and promote the success of companies that place their trust in me.

High interest for industry of excellence in : Video games , high-tech, agri-food

Specs: Spontaneous analysis / Listening / Sense of detail / Dynamic /Adaptive

Mes compétences :
Créativité
Organisation
Réalisation
Management de projet
Esprit curieux
Analyse des besoins
Autodidactisme

Entreprises

  • Alstom Transport - Requierment manager

    2018 - 2018 Sector: Railway industry
    Service: Train system - Embedded electronics
    - Ensure and order the progress of the requirements management process on ongoing projects
    - Manage the configuration of the Doors tool
    - Check the consistency of the data and the steps taken by the Office of Study
    - Train the Office of Study in the Requirements Management Process
    - Driving the KPIs on the fixed perimeter

  • ROQUETTE - Database technician

    Lestrem 2017 - 2017 Sector: Biochemical industry
    Service: Supply chain - Planning
    - Creation and production of the starch activity and OTIF report Europe
    - Harmonization of data acquisition and processing processes for the constitution of KPIs
    - Preparation of data from the annual production budget Europe

  • Norauto - Back office manager

    SAINGHIN-EN-MELANTOIS 2016 - 2017 Sector Retail, auto service
    Service: Return to warehouse, spares, vehicle electronics Service
    - Management and analysis of store returns (France and Belgium)
    - Optimization of the management processes and the follow-up of the files
    - Harmonization of internal communications
    - Management of the records of car registration documents in anomaly
    - Support of stores in their applications

    Job Profile:
    Sense of listening, organization, rigor, analysis of needs, reactivity, capacity for investigation and reformulation, mediation.

  • ROQUETTE - Purchase manager

    Lestrem 2016 - 2016 Sector: Biochemical industry
    Service: purchasing and IT
    - Search, recovery and retrieval of group information for the compliance of Microsoft Licenses
    - Creation and implementation of the process of verification of acquisition of licenses
    - International relationships

    Job Profile:
    Corporate Culture: Industrial - Large Group
    computer knowledge, project management, international relations, analysis, rigor, organization, ability investigative confidentiality.

  • ROQUETTE - Assistant of Global Unit Manager

    Lestrem 2015 - 2016 Sector: Biochemical industry
    Service: First products
    - Organization and creation of the intranet portal (sharepoint)
    - Update of Powerpoint documents, commercial and qualities
    - Database creation, optimization of tasks
    - Seizure and distribution of stock quotes, technical and analytical charts
    - Management of the various administrative functions of the service (travel, meeting rooms, schedules, supplies, mail)

    Job Profile:
    Corporate Culture: Industrial - Large Group
    International, analysis, adaptation, flexibility, rigor, organization, investigative capacity, confidentiality, administrative support, responsiveness, dynamism.

  • YUSEN LOGISTICS (France) - Logistical assistant

    Saint-Quentin-Fallavier 2015 - 2015 For Caterpilar Transmission France
    Sector: Logistics
    - Follow-up of orders in transit
    - Management and analysis of stocks and supplies
    - International customer / supplier link

    Job Profile:
    Corporate culture: Logistics support - Large group in direct customer location
    International, operational rigor, ability to quantify deadlines, organization, stress management, adaptability, analysis, methodology and dynamism.

  • Air Liquide - Administative assistant

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Sector: Medical
    Subsidiary: ADAIR
    - Administration and follow-up of files
    - Organization and treatment of delays
    - External calls to patients and prescribers
    - Using the Movex ERP.

    Job Profile:
    - Corporate culture: Medical assistance - Subsidiary of a large group
    - Methodology, management of the urgent and important, sense of listening, confidentiality, autonomy, rigor, benevolence and dynamism.

  • Projet personnel - Game designer & associate

    2013 - 2014 Sector: Web & mobile applications
    Realization of a specification
    Market study and objectives
    Analysis of needs and resources
    Creating and improving concepts and rules of the game
    Formatting and prioritizing project objectives
    Writing history, staging and drawback
    Production of graphic resources

    Lien vers le projet:
    https://studiolapieuvre.wordpress.com/

  • Finorpa FRG - Assistant to director

    2013 - 2013 Sector: Finance and Business Guarantee
    - Administrative follow-up of files
    - Creation of processes and tools adapted to the rules of the ACP (French Financial Regulatory Organization)
    - Management of mail, mail, telephone and physical reception
    - Filing and archiving

    The job profile:
    - Corporate culture: Assistance to companies - SMEs attached to the regional council and co-managed by major banking groups
    - Autonomy, taking initiative, organization, rigor, respect of confidentiality, accounting knowledge, secretarial and administrative management techniques, vigilance, analysis, listening.

  • HKO Deltec - Commercial assistant

    2013 - 2013 Sector: Wholesale and distribution of refractory technical materials
    Subsidiary: DELTEC

    - Inventory management and deliveries
    - Sales order management
    - Order tracking
    - Supply Management
    - Management of telephone, fax and email contacts
    - Using the TexWare tool, Outlook, Word, Excel

    Job profile:
    Corporate culture: Technical industry - Commercial division detached from a large group
    International, responsiveness, organization, stress management, adaptability and anticipation
    Autonomy, responsibility, organization, dynamism, versatility

  • BNP PARIBAS Cardif - Commercial assistant

    Nanterre 2010 - 2012 Sector: Life Insurance
    Subsidiary: CARDIF

    - Physical and telephone reception
    - Administrative follow-up of clients and business partners
    - Treatment of disputed cases
    - Creation of databases
    - Organization of meetings and travel
    - Commercial follow-up
    - Supply management and transaction capture.

    The job profile:
    Corporate culture: Insurance and wealth management - Large regional banking group management
    International, good general knowledge, good interpersonal skills, ability to work in groups, ability to adapt and anticipate, open-mindedness.
    Autonomy, responsibility, organization, dynamism, versatility.

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur Européen De Formation Par L'Action BTS AM (Lille)

    Lille 2010 - 2012 Spécialité Anglais

  • Université Lille

    Villeneuve D'Asq 2009 - 2010 Organisation des Entreprises

    Année d'apointement professionnel

    Licence Sciences économiques et sociale - Etude de cas: Le secteur du jeux vidéo,avec l'entreprise 3DDuo.

