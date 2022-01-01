Louis FLORENT

-
Alstom Transport
- Requierment manager
2018 - 2018
Sector: Railway industry
Service: Train system - Embedded electronics
- Ensure and order the progress of the requirements management process on ongoing projects
- Manage the configuration of the Doors tool
- Check the consistency of the data and the steps taken by the Office of Study
- Train the Office of Study in the Requirements Management Process
- Driving the KPIs on the fixed perimeter
-
ROQUETTE
- Database technician
Lestrem
2017 - 2017
Sector: Biochemical industry
Service: Supply chain - Planning
- Creation and production of the starch activity and OTIF report Europe
- Harmonization of data acquisition and processing processes for the constitution of KPIs
- Preparation of data from the annual production budget Europe
-
Norauto
- Back office manager
SAINGHIN-EN-MELANTOIS
2016 - 2017
Sector Retail, auto service
Service: Return to warehouse, spares, vehicle electronics Service
- Management and analysis of store returns (France and Belgium)
- Optimization of the management processes and the follow-up of the files
- Harmonization of internal communications
- Management of the records of car registration documents in anomaly
- Support of stores in their applications
Job Profile:
Sense of listening, organization, rigor, analysis of needs, reactivity, capacity for investigation and reformulation, mediation.
-
ROQUETTE
- Purchase manager
Lestrem
2016 - 2016
Sector: Biochemical industry
Service: purchasing and IT
- Search, recovery and retrieval of group information for the compliance of Microsoft Licenses
- Creation and implementation of the process of verification of acquisition of licenses
- International relationships
Job Profile:
Corporate Culture: Industrial - Large Group
computer knowledge, project management, international relations, analysis, rigor, organization, ability investigative confidentiality.
-
ROQUETTE
- Assistant of Global Unit Manager
Lestrem
2015 - 2016
Sector: Biochemical industry
Service: First products
- Organization and creation of the intranet portal (sharepoint)
- Update of Powerpoint documents, commercial and qualities
- Database creation, optimization of tasks
- Seizure and distribution of stock quotes, technical and analytical charts
- Management of the various administrative functions of the service (travel, meeting rooms, schedules, supplies, mail)
Job Profile:
Corporate Culture: Industrial - Large Group
International, analysis, adaptation, flexibility, rigor, organization, investigative capacity, confidentiality, administrative support, responsiveness, dynamism.
-
YUSEN LOGISTICS (France)
- Logistical assistant
Saint-Quentin-Fallavier
2015 - 2015
For Caterpilar Transmission France
Sector: Logistics
- Follow-up of orders in transit
- Management and analysis of stocks and supplies
- International customer / supplier link
Job Profile:
Corporate culture: Logistics support - Large group in direct customer location
International, operational rigor, ability to quantify deadlines, organization, stress management, adaptability, analysis, methodology and dynamism.
-
Air Liquide
- Administative assistant
Paris
2014 - 2014
Sector: Medical
Subsidiary: ADAIR
- Administration and follow-up of files
- Organization and treatment of delays
- External calls to patients and prescribers
- Using the Movex ERP.
Job Profile:
- Corporate culture: Medical assistance - Subsidiary of a large group
- Methodology, management of the urgent and important, sense of listening, confidentiality, autonomy, rigor, benevolence and dynamism.
-
Projet personnel
- Game designer & associate
2013 - 2014
Sector: Web & mobile applications
Realization of a specification
Market study and objectives
Analysis of needs and resources
Creating and improving concepts and rules of the game
Formatting and prioritizing project objectives
Writing history, staging and drawback
Production of graphic resources
Lien vers le projet:
https://studiolapieuvre.wordpress.com/
-
Finorpa FRG
- Assistant to director
2013 - 2013
Sector: Finance and Business Guarantee
- Administrative follow-up of files
- Creation of processes and tools adapted to the rules of the ACP (French Financial Regulatory Organization)
- Management of mail, mail, telephone and physical reception
- Filing and archiving
The job profile:
- Corporate culture: Assistance to companies - SMEs attached to the regional council and co-managed by major banking groups
- Autonomy, taking initiative, organization, rigor, respect of confidentiality, accounting knowledge, secretarial and administrative management techniques, vigilance, analysis, listening.
-
HKO Deltec
- Commercial assistant
2013 - 2013
Sector: Wholesale and distribution of refractory technical materials
Subsidiary: DELTEC
- Inventory management and deliveries
- Sales order management
- Order tracking
- Supply Management
- Management of telephone, fax and email contacts
- Using the TexWare tool, Outlook, Word, Excel
Job profile:
Corporate culture: Technical industry - Commercial division detached from a large group
International, responsiveness, organization, stress management, adaptability and anticipation
Autonomy, responsibility, organization, dynamism, versatility
-
BNP PARIBAS Cardif
- Commercial assistant
Nanterre
2010 - 2012
Sector: Life Insurance
Subsidiary: CARDIF
- Physical and telephone reception
- Administrative follow-up of clients and business partners
- Treatment of disputed cases
- Creation of databases
- Organization of meetings and travel
- Commercial follow-up
- Supply management and transaction capture.
The job profile:
Corporate culture: Insurance and wealth management - Large regional banking group management
International, good general knowledge, good interpersonal skills, ability to work in groups, ability to adapt and anticipate, open-mindedness.
Autonomy, responsibility, organization, dynamism, versatility.