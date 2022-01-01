Louis GALLOY

ENSEEIHT Engineer on Power Electronics for AEROCONSEIL company, i obtained my graduation in apprenticeship in this company.

During my apprenticeship, I was in charge of various research, modeling and simulation activities as:

- SABER tool to optimize the working time of post processing activities,

- Electrothermal modeling of three-phases inverter



I had participate to the validation of the A350 power center too.



After my graduation, I continue my professional experience in this company as Research, Modeling and simulation engineer. I was in charge of many activities as:

- Modeling of synchronous electrical machines,

- Uploading of internal tools in relation with SABER/SABERRD,

- Modeling and simulation of a propeller channel in the aim to design the different equipment using simulation (research project).



Actually, my activity consists to the design of test bench that allows validating the nominal operation of power inverters modules (applied to train traction). This activity consists to the functional analysis, the definition of electrical shematics, the definition of hydraulics circuit, the choice of components and their implementation, the wiring management, definition and validation of the software, the validation of the product).



Mes compétences :

SABER, SABERRD

MODELICA (DYMOLA AND OPEN MODELICA)

MODELING AND SIMULATION

POWER SEMICONDUCTORS

MATLAB, SIMULINK