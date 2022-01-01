Menu

Louis GALLOY

Blagnac

En résumé

ENSEEIHT Engineer on Power Electronics for AEROCONSEIL company, i obtained my graduation in apprenticeship in this company.
During my apprenticeship, I was in charge of various research, modeling and simulation activities as:
- SABER tool to optimize the working time of post processing activities,
- Electrothermal modeling of three-phases inverter

I had participate to the validation of the A350 power center too.

After my graduation, I continue my professional experience in this company as Research, Modeling and simulation engineer. I was in charge of many activities as:
- Modeling of synchronous electrical machines,
- Uploading of internal tools in relation with SABER/SABERRD,
- Modeling and simulation of a propeller channel in the aim to design the different equipment using simulation (research project).

Actually, my activity consists to the design of test bench that allows validating the nominal operation of power inverters modules (applied to train traction). This activity consists to the functional analysis, the definition of electrical shematics, the definition of hydraulics circuit, the choice of components and their implementation, the wiring management, definition and validation of the software, the validation of the product).

Mes compétences :
SABER, SABERRD
MODELICA (DYMOLA AND OPEN MODELICA)
MODELING AND SIMULATION
POWER SEMICONDUCTORS
MATLAB, SIMULINK

Entreprises

  • Aeroconseil - Electrical Engineer

    Blagnac 2015 - maintenant Attached to the division "Electrical System", I'm charged of various power electrical studies in relation with aeronautical activities:
    - Modeling and simulation of propeller channel applied to aircraft traction (PMSM, SABER, SABERRD, SCILAB)
    - Conception, of test bench for inverters modules applied to the train traction ==> From functional analysis to the validation of the product
    - Management of an internship: Physical based modeling of IGBT

  • Aeroconseil - Electrical Engineer in Apprenticeship

    Blagnac 2012 - 2015 My apprenticeship was in collaboration with Aeroconseil. Many studies was entrusted to me:
    - Development of post-processing tools in TCL/TK for Saber
    - Power center modelisation with Matlab for Dassault Aviation,
    - Modeling of power semi-conductors with Saber,
    - Verification and Validation of A350 power center,
    - Electrothermal studies of converters (half bridge modeling, inverter studies,...)

  • Rockwell Collins - Technician in Aeronautical Maintenance

    BLAGNAC 2012 - 2012 Summer Job:
    - Maintenance of EFIS systems,
    - Test Bench Calibration
    - Systems Validation

  • Rockwell Collins - Technician in Aeronautical Maintenance

    BLAGNAC 2011 - 2011 Conception and development of a Power bench which can supply:
    - -15V/+15V
    - 2* 0V/30V
    - 0V/10V

    Maintenance of EFIS systems.
    This internship has conduced to summer job.

Formations

  • ENSEEIHT

    Toulouse 2012 - 2015 Engineer Degree

    Power Electronics,
    Electrical engineering,
    Numeric and analog electronic,
    Automatic

  • Lycée Louis Rascol TS en

    Albi 2010 - 2012 Higher National Certificate, Electronics Systems

    Internship in Rockwell Collins,

    Long Project: Development of a Portable thermical conductimeter for Néotim: 2nd Price of the Innov'action Midi Pyrénées

  • Lycée Louis Rascol BAC STI Electronique

    Albi 2008 - 2010 A Level, Electronics systems, Good and European mention