Louis Godart is a member of the Brussels bar since October 2014.



Born in France, he obtained in 2012 a double diploma, a Magister (‘Magistère’) and a Master in International and European Business Law – Cum laude, at the University of Lorraine (France).



In 2013, he graduated from an LL.M. in European Competition and Intellectual Property law, cum laude, at the University of Liège – the Institute for European Legal Studies. In the same year, he was quarter finalist of the Lamy Moot Court Competition.



In 2014, he also obtained a Master in law specialized in Business Law (Belgian, European and international aspects) coupled with an equivalency program allowing him to practice as a lawyer in Belgium, at the University of Liège.



He is specialized in trade mark, design, copyright and competition law.



After an internship in the department of intellectual property of a Parisian law firm in 2011, he joined the CEW & Partners law firm, together with Mr. Marius SCHNEIDER with whom he has been working with since 2013.



He works in French and English.



