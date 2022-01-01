Louis GODART
Louis Godart is a member of the Brussels bar since October 2014.
Born in France, he obtained in 2012 a double diploma, a Magister (‘Magistère’) and a Master in International and European Business Law – Cum laude, at the University of Lorraine (France).
In 2013, he graduated from an LL.M. in European Competition and Intellectual Property law, cum laude, at the University of Liège – the Institute for European Legal Studies. In the same year, he was quarter finalist of the Lamy Moot Court Competition.
In 2014, he also obtained a Master in law specialized in Business Law (Belgian, European and international aspects) coupled with an equivalency program allowing him to practice as a lawyer in Belgium, at the University of Liège.
He is specialized in trade mark, design, copyright and competition law.
After an internship in the department of intellectual property of a Parisian law firm in 2011, he joined the CEW & Partners law firm, together with Mr. Marius SCHNEIDER with whom he has been working with since 2013.
He works in French and English.
