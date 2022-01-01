Menu

Louis GODART

LIÈGE

lg@cew-law.be
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LAW, COMPETITION LAW, MARKET PRACTICES, COMMERCIAL LAW

Louis Godart is a member of the Brussels bar since October 2014.

Born in France, he obtained in 2012 a double diploma, a Magister (‘Magistère’) and a Master in International and European Business Law – Cum laude, at the University of Lorraine (France).

In 2013, he graduated from an LL.M. in European Competition and Intellectual Property law, cum laude, at the University of Liège – the Institute for European Legal Studies. In the same year, he was quarter finalist of the Lamy Moot Court Competition.

In 2014, he also obtained a Master in law specialized in Business Law (Belgian, European and international aspects) coupled with an equivalency program allowing him to practice as a lawyer in Belgium, at the University of Liège.

He is specialized in trade mark, design, copyright and competition law.

After an internship in the department of intellectual property of a Parisian law firm in 2011, he joined the CEW & Partners law firm, together with Mr. Marius SCHNEIDER with whom he has been working with since 2013.

He works in French and English.

Mes compétences :
Design law
Copyright
Trade mark law
Competition law

Entreprises

  • CEW & Partners - Lawyer - Avocat - Advocaat

    2014 - maintenant

  • CEW & Partners - Intern

    2012 - 2014 Management and enforcement of trade marks and designs in the European Union including filing, transfer, opposition procedures, opinions on availability, liaising with administrations (customs, police) and clients. (Intern and Para-legal position)

  • Granrut Avocats - Intern

    2011 - 2011 Legal researches, draft conclusions, memoranda, and managing legal files in the intellectual property and competition department

  • Eeman & Partners - Intern

    2010 - 2010 Draft of legal documents and mails, monitoring counterfeit on internet and following legal files in the intellectual property department.

  • Association ADEM - Magister Student Association - Président and Vice-Treasurer

    2009 - 2011 2010 – 2011 President of the Magister Student Association ‘ADEM’, Nancy
    2009 – 2010 Vice-Treasurer of the Magister Student Association ‘ADEM’, Nancy

  • Faculté de droit - Student councillor

    2008 - 2011
    2009 – 2011 Elected student councillor of the Faculty of Law, Economics and Management, Nancy
    2008 – 2009 Elected student councillor of the Faculty of Law and Political Sciences, Dijon.

