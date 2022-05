• 15 years experience working for international leading companies in telecom industry covering wide scope of activities: R&D, technical support, supply chain and business transformation

• Project management and business analysis with active practice of PMI’s PMBOK and IIBA’s BABOK

• Extended experience of business operation: supply chain, finance, controlling, reporting





Mes compétences :

Chef de projet

ERP

Manager

Microsoft Project

Reprise de données

SAP

Supply chain