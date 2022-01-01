Menu

Louis JARDEL

Neuilly-sur-Seine

Nowadays, and in order to gain technical expertise, I am an auditor within PricewaterhouseCoopers in Luxembourg.

Within the company, my main areas of interests are : private equity, holding carrying investments in private equity and other securities (like SICAR and other SPV). I am also interested in the sector of operational companies, and also audit investment funds. Currently, I am wishing to acquire a cross industry technical knowledge, with focus on PE and M&A deals.

Any opportunity is always very welcome, since I have strong appetite for new challenges.

Previously, after a MSc in Banking and Finance at the Luxembourg School of Finance, a Master's degree in Engnineering from "Les Mines de Nancy", a French "Grande Ecole", and a one year work experience as a consultant in strategy and financial engineering, I had been hired as director of investment at VIP Finance, specialized in strategy and financial engineering.
1. consulting in strategy, mainly to public bodies and local authorities, but also to private companies.
2. Financial engineering, the core of my former business, on investment projects (from scratch, restructuring and/or acquisition): either by setting up business/restructuration plans, or by leading some due dilligence on differents projects (financial intermediaries). My goal is to assess the projects, build the cash flow modelling, valuate the projects, and/or set up opportunity notes for investors. I that sense, I have been involved in several deals, like the complete restructuring of a small manufacturing company, and had to valuate a deal of acquisition, and more importantly structure the deal. This experience is a tremendous asset while auditing companies and international tax structures.
3. prospective : it was a very important part of my job and it was about finding new opportunities, as associates shall do in other companies. My goal is to network and lobby at different levels for enhancing our project inflows, and setting up deals.

The corporate finance skills I have are value adding for assessing the projects' profitability and sensitivity (cash flow modelling).


Because of my ability to network at high levels and my experience into financial engineering, I am always keeping an eye on any opportunity in financial audit, private equities, LBO and M&A deals.

Mes compétences :
Anglais
Audit
Audit financier
Banking
cash flow
Corporate finance
Engineering
Equities
Espagnol
Finance
Finance International
Financial Engineering
International
Investment
Investment Banking
Mergers and Acquisitions
Modelling
Strategy
transaction services

  • PricewaterhouseCoopers Luxembourg - Auditor

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2009 - maintenant As an auditor within PricewaterhouseCoopers Luxembourg, I am mainly working on auditing :

    Private Equity sector,
    Investment in private equity and other securities : ITS -International Tax Structure- SICAR, SPV, H29 others
    Opco : operational companies
    PSF : Professionnel du secteur financier
    Investment funds

    My objective within this job, and what support my industry choices, is to gain cross industry technical expertise with the goal of becoming an active member in the structuration of M&A deals, in private equity mainly, and with the strong interest of IPO process.

    The audit function is a great way to gain strong team spirit and technical expertise while observing different structuring and business cases.

  • VIP Finance - Consultant in strategy and financial engineering

    2008 - maintenant My job can be summarized in three main tasks:

    1. consulting in strategy, mainly to public bodies and local authorities, but also to private companies.
    2. Financial engineering, the core of my business, on investment projects: either by setting up business plans, or by leading some due dilligence on differents projects. My goal is to assess the projects, build the cash flow modelling, valuate the projects, organize their financial plan and set them up. The investment projects are in capital venture mainly. I am in charge of project management, and lobbying at political and local level for the set up of the projects.
    3. prospective : it is a very important part of my job and it is about finding new opportunities, as associates shall do in other companies. My goal is to network and lobby at different levels for enhancing our project inflows, and setting up deals.

  • VIP Finance - Consultant in strategy and financial engineering

    2007 - 2008 Consultant in strategy and financial engineering:

    Investment projects (>10M€) valuations (cash flow modelling, sensitivity analysis, profitability analysis), business plan.

    Crafting of tailor made strategy and business plan for implementation.

    Analysis of situation and restructuration crafting and implementation

    Deal management: worked on financing opportunities (Eu granting, investors), presentation to public and private bodies (governments, local councils) for finding partners and political leverages, lobbying (local, national and European level)

    Projects implementation: implementation of investment projects in cooperation with local authorities, project management

    Strategy crafting and executing for private and public bodies: developed a methodology for crafting a strategy for local communities

    Corporate development: developed relationships with Hungarian public and private sectors for expanding our consulting activities.

  • The FinishLine - Chargé de projet (stage)

    2006 - 2006 The FinishLine est une entreprise de vente de footwear, second aux USA derrière Foot Locker.

    Diverses tâches effectuées :
    - support technique aux magasins : résolution de leur problèmes avec leur équipement technique (ordinateurs, caisses, scanners)
    - organisation du suivi des garanties de l'équipement disponible à la maison mère. Proposition d'un document Excel permettant de pister le matériel entré et sorti.
    - diverses tâches opératrices (expédition d'équipement, formatage de disques durs, etc..)

    Ce stage aux USA m'a permis de compléter mon anglais qui est désormais courant, ayant passé un total de 22 semaines en immersion totale ces deux dernières années

  • Pyroban Limited - Chargé de projet (stage)

    2005 - 2005 Stage de 6 semaines en février Mars

    chargé de réaliser un phare à LED pour un chariot élévateur évoluant en milieu explosif.

    Double intérêt :
    - découverte du monde de l'ingénierie
    - immersion totale en Angleterre

  • Pyroban Limited - Chargé de projet (stage)

    2005 - 2005 Repris par Pyroban Limited en Angleterre pour un nouveau projet :

    optimisation du process de refroidissement d'un moteur électrique utilisé sur des nettoyeuses industrielles.

    Toujours avant tout dans l'intérêt de développer la pratique de l'anglais

