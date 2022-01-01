Louis JARDEL

Nowadays, and in order to gain technical expertise, I am an auditor within PricewaterhouseCoopers in Luxembourg.



Within the company, my main areas of interests are : private equity, holding carrying investments in private equity and other securities (like SICAR and other SPV). I am also interested in the sector of operational companies, and also audit investment funds. Currently, I am wishing to acquire a cross industry technical knowledge, with focus on PE and M&A deals.



Any opportunity is always very welcome, since I have strong appetite for new challenges.



Previously, after a MSc in Banking and Finance at the Luxembourg School of Finance, a Master's degree in Engnineering from "Les Mines de Nancy", a French "Grande Ecole", and a one year work experience as a consultant in strategy and financial engineering, I had been hired as director of investment at VIP Finance, specialized in strategy and financial engineering. I was working on three main activities:

1. consulting in strategy, mainly to public bodies and local authorities, but also to private companies.

2. Financial engineering, the core of my former business, on investment projects (from scratch, restructuring and/or acquisition): either by setting up business/restructuration plans, or by leading some due dilligence on differents projects (financial intermediaries). My goal is to assess the projects, build the cash flow modelling, valuate the projects, and/or set up opportunity notes for investors. I that sense, I have been involved in several deals, like the complete restructuring of a small manufacturing company, and had to valuate a deal of acquisition, and more importantly structure the deal. This experience is a tremendous asset while auditing companies and international tax structures.

3. prospective : it was a very important part of my job and it was about finding new opportunities, as associates shall do in other companies. My goal is to network and lobby at different levels for enhancing our project inflows, and setting up deals.



The corporate finance skills I have are value adding for assessing the projects' profitability and sensitivity (cash flow modelling).





Because of my ability to network at high levels and my experience into financial engineering, I am always keeping an eye on any opportunity in financial audit, private equities, LBO and M&A deals.



Mes compétences :

Anglais

Audit

Audit financier

Banking

cash flow

Corporate finance

Engineering

Equities

Espagnol

Finance

Finance International

Financial Engineering

International

Investment

Investment Banking

Mergers and Acquisitions

Modelling

Strategy

transaction services