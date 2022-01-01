Louis LEBELLE

I have worked since 2008 for the nuclear power industry in AREVA, in uranium mining, refining, enrichment project and now supporting the company business growth by participating in tendering activities and performance enhancement think tanks



What I do best : challenge requirements, people, methods, seek creative solutions.



How: being curious, persistent and relying on positive interpersonal skills.



Mes compétences :

Négociation raisonnée

Gestion des litiges

Coordination de projets

Estimation

Analyse des besoins

Analyse de la valeur

Appels d'offres

Analyse fonctionnelle