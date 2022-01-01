Louis LEBELLE

I have worked since 2008 for the nuclear power industry in AREVA, in uranium mining, refining, enrichment project and now supporting the company business growth by participating in tendering activities and performance enhancement think tanks
What I do best : challenge requirements, people, methods, seek creative solutions.
How: being curious, persistent and relying on positive interpersonal skills.
Mes compétences :
Négociation raisonnée
Gestion des litiges
Coordination de projets
Estimation
Analyse des besoins
Analyse de la valeur
Appels d'offres
Analyse fonctionnelle