Louis LEHUEROU KERISEL

Acquisition de trafic / Ergonomie / Partenariats
Très bonne maîtrise des interfaces régies : Google Adwords, Google Analytics, Yahoo Panama, Bing, Facebook etc...
Examen Google Advertising Professionals (GAP) : 83.6% de réussite.
Langues : - Anglais courant (TOEIC : 850/990), Espagnol opérationnel.
Logiciels :
- Très bonne maîtrise de Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access.
- Logiciels pro : EBP, Ciel.
Compétences :
Search Engine Marketing, Search Marketing, e-marketing, landing page, SEM tracking, SEM strategy, Google AdWords, Yahoo Panama, Google Adwords Professional, Internet Marketing, Online Marketing, Online Advertising, Internet Marketing, Web Promotion, Web Site Promotion, Search Engine Marketing Services, Keywords Bidding, Keywords, Paid Search, Google Ads
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Web marketing
Webmarketing
Référencement
SEO
emailing
mailing
ecommerce
email
chef de projet
IDM