Louis LEHUEROU KERISEL

MEXICO

En résumé

Acquisition de trafic / Ergonomie / Partenariats


Très bonne maîtrise des interfaces régies : Google Adwords, Google Analytics, Yahoo Panama, Bing, Facebook etc...

Examen Google Advertising Professionals (GAP) : 83.6% de réussite.

Langues : - Anglais courant (TOEIC : 850/990), Espagnol opérationnel.

Logiciels :
- Très bonne maîtrise de Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access.
- Logiciels pro : EBP, Ciel.

Compétences :
Search Engine Marketing, Search Marketing, e-marketing, landing page, SEM tracking, SEM strategy, Google AdWords, Yahoo Panama, Google Adwords Professional, Internet Marketing, Online Marketing, Online Advertising, Internet Marketing, Web Promotion, Web Site Promotion, Search Engine Marketing Services, Keywords Bidding, Keywords, Paid Search, Google Ads

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Web marketing
Webmarketing
Référencement
SEO
emailing
mailing
ecommerce
email
chef de projet
IDM

Entreprises

  • JeChange.fr - Responsable Marketing

    2011 - maintenant

  • JVWEB - Account Manager

    Montpellier 2008 - 2011 Créée en 2005, JVWeb est une agence en Webmarketing spécialisée dans le Search Marketing présente à Paris et Montpellier. Véritable partenaire, JVWeb axe son service sur la performance et la proximité. Notre agence dispose d’une cinquantaine de références Grands comptes, PME et autres structures auxquelles nous apportons nos différentes expertises :

    • Liens sponsorisés (gestion de campagne et formation pro)
    • Google analytics (paramétrage, analyses poussées)
    • Référencement naturel
    • Comparateurs de prix
    • Réseaux sociaux
    • Formations

    Agence experte en webmarketing pour PME et grands groupes.
    Liens sponsorisés, référencement naturel, affiliation, comparateurs de prix, tracking, ergonomie et bannières publicitaires.

    Leader en France dans la gestion des liens sponsorisés à la performance. Reconnue comme un acteur européen incontournable dans le domaine de l’affiliation. Jvweb s'appuie sur des indicateurs stratégiques pour optimiser ses campagnes (ROI, coût d'acquisition...). Expertise poussée, techniques d'optimisation à l'aide d'applications propriétaires, formations qualifiantes, accompagnement dans la création de plans médias.

  • Decathlon - Responsable univers

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2007 - 2007 Responsable de l'univers Nature
    - Prise en charge du recrutement, de la formation et de l'animation de mon équipe sur mon univers.
    - Elaboration et animation de mon projet commercial grâce à une bonne gestion de mes gammes de produits, de mes linéaires et de mes stocks.
    - Garant de mon compte d'exploitation.
    - Développement et gestion des ressources en toute autonomie.

  • Nextedia - Consultant Search Marketing

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2007 - 2008 Depuis Juin 2007 : NEXTEDIA, Groupe Lagardère, Consultant Search Engine Marketing
    • Gestion d’un portefeuille clients : Orange, AGF, PriceMinister, ViaMichelin, etc.
    • Recommandations stratégiques clients et prospects en matière de référencement payant
    • Gestion de la relation client SEM
    • Lancement et gestion des campagnes de liens sponsorisés sur les plateformes Google, Yahoo!, Microsoft, Orange, etc.
    • Suivi et l’analyse des performances des campagnes de liens sponsorisés en collaboration directe avec le client : ROI ou visibilité
    • Recherche de nouveaux supports publicitaires pour nos clients au niveau européen et international
    • Encadrement d’une équipe de consultants juniors
    • Gestion des comparateurs de prix : Kelkoo, Shopping.com, LeGuide.com

  • Crédit Lyonnais - Assistant Maketing Direct

    2005 - 2005 - Création et présentation de brief pour agence de publicité : encarts, mailing, e-mailing.
    - Ciblage, gestion de fichier adresses (interne et externe)
    - Analyse de rentabilité des actions de marketing direct

  • Nicolas - Caviste gérant

    THIAIS 2004 - 2004 - Prise en charge d’une succursale en totale autonomie : vente, gestion stocks, comptabilité

  • AQUARELLE - Call center

    BALMA 2003 - 2003 Service client : prise de commandes, gestion des contentieux

  • THE BOSTON CONSULTING GROUP - Assistant comptable

    Paris 2003 - 2003 - Opérations comptables
    - Gestion des notes de frais des consultants

Formations

