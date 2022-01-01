Menu

Louis LEI

BRUGES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de la relation client
Social CRM
Microsoft Office
Google analytics
Sales Force

Entreprises

  • GROUPE CARTEGIE - Assistant marketing

    BRUGES 2015 - 2015 - Customer loyalty development (CRM, process and action plan)
    - Operational marketing (e-mailing, lead generation, prospection)
    - Product / Service marketing (Benchmark, market analysis, CRM analysis)

  • Vocalcom - International Commercial Junior

    Paris 2014 - maintenant - International marketing (research leads, mailing, phoning ...) in order to promote the company and its products with the partners.
    - Sales and Distribution (order entry and offers in Sales Force, organization of meetings for business)
    - Participation in the creation of communication materials export (translation of documents, various creations) and organization of exhibitions
    - Actualization of the data base SalesForce and communication Worldwilde with the entire subsidiary (35 countries all around the world)

  • LaSer - Marketing assistant

    Paris 2013 - 2013 ntroduction in the Marketing Team, Laser Group:

    Skills acquired:
    Practice of the professional English language
    UK market knowledge (Study on the current economy and group leader)
    Discovery of the products (Loyalty card, insurance, credit)
    Practice of data analysis software (Google analytic, excel, Davos ..)

    Introduction into the product development team:
    Discovery and development of new technologies (Google Wallet, PayPass, Digital Wallet ...)
    Development of the Marriott Reward Card (Acquisition, EMOB, In life, Reactivation)
    Creation of a credit card (APR BTs, offer ...)

  • LaSer - Commercial

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Internship as been part of my studies for my BTS Negotiation and Customer Relationship.

    Sales Missions:
    Phoning prospection for the partner company SAGE (Knowledge of CRM software, Commercial and managerial task)
    Customer management of the partner company , Marrionaud
    Credit Sales for the brand Cofinoga (revolving loan, debt consolidation, loan ...)

    Managerial tasks
    Management of the commercial team Mediatis (following of the team results with the client, absenteeism management, goal setting, group interviews, individual interviews ...)

    Operational Mission
    Understanding of the different steps to create a marketing campaign (project => realization)
    Understanding and optimization of the customer expectations (Questionnaire, customer review ...)

Formations

  • IBCS (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2012 - 2012 Charger de communication intern, extern (Event / Media / Intern)
    Développement de la Junior entreprise.

  • Groupe INSEEC

    Bordeaux 2012 - maintenant Spécialisation "International Business Management"

