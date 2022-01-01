-
GROUPE CARTEGIE
- Assistant marketing
BRUGES
2015 - 2015
- Customer loyalty development (CRM, process and action plan)
- Operational marketing (e-mailing, lead generation, prospection)
- Product / Service marketing (Benchmark, market analysis, CRM analysis)
Vocalcom
- International Commercial Junior
Paris
2014 - maintenant
- International marketing (research leads, mailing, phoning ...) in order to promote the company and its products with the partners.
- Sales and Distribution (order entry and offers in Sales Force, organization of meetings for business)
- Participation in the creation of communication materials export (translation of documents, various creations) and organization of exhibitions
- Actualization of the data base SalesForce and communication Worldwilde with the entire subsidiary (35 countries all around the world)
LaSer
- Marketing assistant
Paris
2013 - 2013
ntroduction in the Marketing Team, Laser Group:
Skills acquired:
Practice of the professional English language
UK market knowledge (Study on the current economy and group leader)
Discovery of the products (Loyalty card, insurance, credit)
Practice of data analysis software (Google analytic, excel, Davos ..)
Introduction into the product development team:
Discovery and development of new technologies (Google Wallet, PayPass, Digital Wallet ...)
Development of the Marriott Reward Card (Acquisition, EMOB, In life, Reactivation)
Creation of a credit card (APR BTs, offer ...)
LaSer
- Commercial
Paris
2010 - 2012
Internship as been part of my studies for my BTS Negotiation and Customer Relationship.
Sales Missions:
Phoning prospection for the partner company SAGE (Knowledge of CRM software, Commercial and managerial task)
Customer management of the partner company , Marrionaud
Credit Sales for the brand Cofinoga (revolving loan, debt consolidation, loan ...)
Managerial tasks
Management of the commercial team Mediatis (following of the team results with the client, absenteeism management, goal setting, group interviews, individual interviews ...)
Operational Mission
Understanding of the different steps to create a marketing campaign (project => realization)
Understanding and optimization of the customer expectations (Questionnaire, customer review ...)