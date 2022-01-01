Louis MAERTEN

Senior Recruiter / head-hunter specialised in staffing IT and corporate positions on full time employment or freelance basis. Louis is used to working with demanding clients within very different markets and sectors.

With more than 6 years of experience, he will handle Recruitment, customers’ and candidates expectations and bring advice about HR and contract related matters.



Specialties:

Recruitment, Recruitment Strategy, Headhunting, Resourcing, Interviewing, Networking, Negotiating, Team Leading, HR Management, HR processes, customer oriented



Mes compétences :

Ressources humaines

Management

Conseil