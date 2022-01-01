Menu

Louis MAERTEN

Paris

En résumé

Senior Recruiter / head-hunter specialised in staffing IT and corporate positions on full time employment or freelance basis. Louis is used to working with demanding clients within very different markets and sectors.
With more than 6 years of experience, he will handle Recruitment, customers’ and candidates expectations and bring advice about HR and contract related matters.

Specialties:
Recruitment, Recruitment Strategy, Headhunting, Resourcing, Interviewing, Networking, Negotiating, Team Leading, HR Management, HR processes, customer oriented

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Management
Conseil

Entreprises

  • Ametix - Business Manager

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Business Manager / Head Hunter / RPO @ Aptus Health.
    Constantly looking for Mobile Developers, Mobile Tech Lead, let's get in touch!

  • NALYS - Senior Business Manager

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2015 - 2015

  • Trasys - Senior Recruiter and Account Manager

    Hoeilaart 2008 - 2014 Trasys is a 72 million EUR customer-focused consultancy and IT services company operating throughout Europe. Our motto - "WE GET IT DONE" expresses our professionalism, drive and commitment to our customers. Because we strongly believe that the IT and business environments of each customer are unique, we offer tailored combinations of business insight, thematic expertise and technological skills, perfectly aligned with the strategy, operations and organization of our customers.
    Trasys provides Consultancy, Operational Services, SAP expertise and Business or Industrial Solutions in a variety of sectors: European Institutions and Agencies, the Belgian Public Sector, Industry, Utilities, Financial Services and Aerospace. Always keeping the client's success in mind, our highly qualified and versatile teams have earned the trust of over 300 companies and organisations in Belgium and abroad.

    Specially assigned to manage recruitments under DESIS II framework contract for the European Commission (Panoplis / Stratiqo).
    Promoted Contract Manager, Business Thread Manager and Resource Manager on TIMEA2 contract with TAXUD.

  • Computer Futures Solutions - Recruitment Consultant

    Londres 2006 - 2008 Computer Futures Solutions is the largest independent IT recruitment company in Europe. We believe in customer service and pro-activity. Many of our efforts are therefore channelled into generating a quality candidate base before needs arise. The result of our efforts is that our clients can contact us with their requirements in the knowledge that we will already have pre-screened quality candidates to send to them who are then further matched to their needs. Speed is often a key factor in recruitment – time is money and we can certainly offer an unparalleled speed of service.

    The other crucial factor in recruitment is quality candidates. By quality we mean candidates with Good Skills who are Genuine Job Seekers with Realistic Expectations registered Solely with Computer Futures and Matched Correctly with suitable jobs and environments. Whilst we are not infallible, we are proud of our record in this respect.

    All this, combined with our technology and our considerable investment in advertising, means that we offer what we consider to be a superior service. This type of commitment to our customers and candidates is not achieved without investment, or by undercutting our competitors on rates. We believe in a fair price for a quality job and if you are of the same mind i.e. that you get what you pay for, we would be delighted to help you in your future requirements.

  • Blahblahblah Restaurant - Restaurant Manager

    2004 - 2005 This European style Restaurant is situated in Johannesburg, South Africa.
    As a Manager, I was responsible for the day-to-day running of the restaurant, this involved many different duties, including: staff recruitment, training and management; Inventory control; ordering to suppliers and bookkeeping. A particular responsibility was "front-of-house" management, ensuring customer satisfaction. Daily accountancy.

Formations

  • ICHEC (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2011 - 2012 Ressources Humaines

Réseau