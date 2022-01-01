Menu

Louis-Marie SCHULTHESS

PARIS

En résumé

Young creative full of ideas and whishes!
Loves to try (& success)!
Good plastician loves materiality of Nature!
... Opportunism is a plus! ;)

Come to see what it is at http://www.strikingly.com/lpf

Mes compétences :
CONNAISSANCES TECHNIQUES
Dessin
RÉACTIVITÉ ADAPTABILITÉ
Suivi de projet
Connaissance de différents sourcings
Prototypage et design
Suivi de production
Réseaux sociaux
Entrepreneur
Esprit curieux
International
Gestion de projet
Créatif
Relation clients
Connaissances en logiciels Adobe
Suivi de travaux
Communication

Entreprises

  • TechShop les ateliers Leroy Merlin - Dream Consultant

    2015 - maintenant J'aide les gens à réaliser leur rêves au sein d'un atelier de 2000m2 équipé pour le prototypage et le bricolage en tout genre.

  • Coopérative Mu - Designer/ chef de projet/ expert matière

    Paris 2014 - 2015 Responsable du développement design. chef de projet.
    Développement d'une expertise matériau "écologique" et mise en place d'une matériauthèque virtuelle et physique.

  • Invert - Designer / Sourcing manager assistant

    2013 - 2013 Formation qualité/sourcing en collaboration avec Conforama & la maison de valérie : Tracabilité (REACH - FLEGT- Ecopack) / Inspection (PSI) / Social & Technical Audit (TAQ) / Claim / MQ (+ normes) /Tendances et habitudes des entreprises / connaissances de dossiers

  • Sunco (marque MoHome) - Designer

    2010 - 2011 (7 mois+1collection freelance)
    DESIGNER PRODUIT de La société vietnamienne SUNCo
    Mobilier et accessoire de maison, Céramique/ Bambou/ Laque)

    Chargé de renouveler toute la collection de l'entreprise.
    500 projets à l'étude, 150 en production.

  • Louis-Marie SCHULTHESS - Designer freelance

    2010 - maintenant Furniture & Product, Packaging, Culinary & Graphic Design, Interior Designer

    Principaux Clients:
    *Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin
    (Reims, FRANCE; Graphic, Mershandising, Packaging, Product designer)

    *"La brasserie de L'Opéra", restaurant
    (Hanoi, VIETNAM; Interior, furniture & Graphic Designer)

    *"Le Paul Conti", restaurant
    (Hanoi, VIETNAM; Interior & Graphic Designer)

    *"Chi Vang Embroidery", Embroidery Shop
    (Hanoi, VIETNAM; Interior, furniture & Graphic Designer/ Embroidery designer)

    *"Van Mieu, Absolute Hotel" Hotel
    (Hanoi, VIETNAM; product & Graphic Designer)

    *"Sunco collection"
    (Hanoi, VIETNAM; product & Graphic Designer)

  • Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin (LVMH) - Designer mershandising, furniture & space Designer (Internship)

    2007 - 2008 12 weeks Internship
    Culinary Design personal project development, Graphic communication , Advertising (display & graphism), Space design (events).

  • JM Bruneau (office furniture mail selling) - Designer freelance

    2007 - 2007 6 weeks mission
    "Renaissance" project development, First prize of the "Jeunes Talents 2007" eco-conception's competition for JM Bruneau.

  • Mat&Jewski (FreelanceDesigner) - Assistant Designer (internship)

    2005 - 2005 12 weeks internship
    Product creation & conception,Creation, conception & reception on the Mat&Jewski's stand at Maison&Objet's fair in Paris.

  • EURO RSCG - Graphic Designer (Internship)

    PUTEAUX 2004 - 2004 4 weeks internship
    Advertising projects and display creation & execution.

Formations

  • ENSCI - Les Ateliers

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Post-Master/ mastère spécialisé

    Année riche en expérience:
    * Spécialisation en CFAO au travers d'un projet personnel explorant cet "artisanat augmenté"
    * Acquisitions d'un savoir faire technique
    * Expérimentations dans un laboratoire d'idée et un atelier performant
    * Ouverture d'esprit aux côté de conférenciers et de professionnels
    * Apprentissage auprès d'une entreprise jeune et novatrice
    * Rencontres privilégiées

  • École Supérieure D'Art Et De Design

    Reims 2003 - 2009 DNAP & DNSEP

    Product & Furniture

  • Ecole De Conde

    Nancy 2002 - 2003

