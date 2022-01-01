Louis-Marie SCHULTHESS

Young creative full of ideas and whishes!
Loves to try (& success)!
Good plastician loves materiality of Nature!
... Opportunism is a plus! ;)
Come to see what it is at http://www.strikingly.com/lpf
Mes compétences :
CONNAISSANCES TECHNIQUES
Dessin
RÉACTIVITÉ ADAPTABILITÉ
Suivi de projet
Connaissance de différents sourcings
Prototypage et design
Suivi de production
Réseaux sociaux
Entrepreneur
Esprit curieux
International
Gestion de projet
Créatif
Relation clients
Connaissances en logiciels Adobe
Suivi de travaux
Communication