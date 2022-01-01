Louis-Marie SCHULTHESS

Young creative full of ideas and whishes!

Loves to try (& success)!

Good plastician loves materiality of Nature!

... Opportunism is a plus! ;)



Come to see what it is at http://www.strikingly.com/lpf



Mes compétences :

CONNAISSANCES TECHNIQUES

Dessin

RÉACTIVITÉ ADAPTABILITÉ

Suivi de projet

Connaissance de différents sourcings

Prototypage et design

Suivi de production

Réseaux sociaux

Entrepreneur

Esprit curieux

International

Gestion de projet

Créatif

Relation clients

Connaissances en logiciels Adobe

Suivi de travaux

Communication