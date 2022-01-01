Louis MATTEI

Dynamic, autonomous, flexible, polyvalent, open-minded, enjoy working in team. Ability to analyze accurately and to communicate efficiently in team.



Over the course of my graduate program and work experiences, I have gained experience in resources exploration techniques, I have a true passion for Oil & Gas and Mining industry. I also carries an interest to environmental studies and to projects with a sustainable development component. I like challenges and innovations.



Through my involvement in associations (AAPG*,SGDF**), I have earned management and training methods to work efficiently in team.



I like taking any opportunity to develop my skills and share with others.

Enjoy sports (Hiking, volleyball, squash, climbing...), music (violin-viola, guitar), share values (scoutism)



*American Association of Petroleum Geologist : served as president to manage a fieldtrip in Scotland

**Scout et Guide De France : took the function of Educational Advisor to train and manage scout leaders on the departement



Mes compétences :

ArcGIS

Sedimentology

Petrel

Microsoft office suite

Adobe creative suite

Tectonics

Geomechanics

Field Geology

Geophysics

Techlog

Coralis

Kingdom

Igeoss (Dynel 2D, poly 3D)