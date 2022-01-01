Menu

Louis MATTEI

Paris

En résumé

Dynamic, autonomous, flexible, polyvalent, open-minded, enjoy working in team. Ability to analyze accurately and to communicate efficiently in team.

Over the course of my graduate program and work experiences, I have gained experience in resources exploration techniques, I have a true passion for Oil & Gas and Mining industry. I also carries an interest to environmental studies and to projects with a sustainable development component. I like challenges and innovations.

Through my involvement in associations (AAPG*,SGDF**), I have earned management and training methods to work efficiently in team.

I like taking any opportunity to develop my skills and share with others.
Enjoy sports (Hiking, volleyball, squash, climbing...), music (violin-viola, guitar), share values (scoutism)

*American Association of Petroleum Geologist : served as president to manage a fieldtrip in Scotland
**Scout et Guide De France : took the function of Educational Advisor to train and manage scout leaders on the departement

Mes compétences :
ArcGIS
Sedimentology
Petrel
Microsoft office suite
Adobe creative suite
Tectonics
Geomechanics
Field Geology
Geophysics
Techlog
Coralis
Kingdom
Igeoss (Dynel 2D, poly 3D)

Entreprises

  • Schlumberger - Quality Control Engineer (intern) in reservoir charactérisation / Ingénieur contrôle qualité

    Paris 2014 - 2014 -Tested the Petrophysical methods (module TechCore in the Techlog software platform)
    -Analyzed and enriched the database
    -Enhanced methods : brought geologist vision to recommendations
    -Trained and documented on the methods: corrected userguide, created bibliographic database
    -Worked in team with product analyst, software engineer and commercialization engineer


    - Tests des méthodes pétrophysiques (module TechCore du logiciel Techlog)
    - Analyse et enrichissement des bases de données
    - Développement des méthodes: apport d’une vision de géologue aux préconisations
    - Formation et amélioration du guide d’utilisateur : corrections et informations complémentaires
    - Recensement des bugs en travaillant en équipe avec “software engineer”, “product analyst” et “commercialization engineer”.

  • GéO-CSP - Junior Geologist / Geologue Junior

    2013 - 2013 - Earthwork structures simulations (with Coralis)
    - Prepared a Structural Geological Education on mining Risk
    - Revised a legal document on mine security measures
    - Studied core sample and created map to Indonesia and Tunisia projects (with ArcGIS, google earth)


    - Simulation de terrassement de carrière (avec Coralis)
    - Préparation d’une formation sur la géologie structurale et les risques en carrière
    - Révision d’un DSS (document social de sécurité)
    - Etudes de carottes, cartographie (avec ArcGIS, google earth) : Projets en Indonésie et en Tunisie

  • GéO - CSP - Junior Geologist (intern) / Geologue Junior

    2012 - 2012 - Participated to a mining structural geology study : Monitored career fronts
    - Organized a Management internet platform with Atikteam tools
    - Selected documents and Wrote reports on cement and REE (Rare-Earth Elements),
    - Realized cartography to Turkey and Saudi Arabia projects


    - Etude structurale : Suivi de fronts d’une carrière
    - Elaboration d’une plateforme de management via Atikteam
    - Documentation sur le ciment et les éléments terres rares
    - Cartographie : projets en Turquie et en Arabie Saoudite

