Louis MATTEI

Dynamic, autonomous, flexible, polyvalent, open-minded, enjoy working in team. Ability to analyze accurately and to communicate efficiently in team.
Over the course of my graduate program and work experiences, I have gained experience in resources exploration techniques, I have a true passion for Oil & Gas and Mining industry. I also carries an interest to environmental studies and to projects with a sustainable development component. I like challenges and innovations.
Through my involvement in associations (AAPG*,SGDF**), I have earned management and training methods to work efficiently in team.
I like taking any opportunity to develop my skills and share with others.
Enjoy sports (Hiking, volleyball, squash, climbing...), music (violin-viola, guitar), share values (scoutism)
*American Association of Petroleum Geologist : served as president to manage a fieldtrip in Scotland
**Scout et Guide De France : took the function of Educational Advisor to train and manage scout leaders on the departement
Mes compétences :
ArcGIS
Sedimentology
Petrel
Microsoft office suite
Adobe creative suite
Tectonics
Geomechanics
Field Geology
Geophysics
Techlog
Coralis
Kingdom
Igeoss (Dynel 2D, poly 3D)