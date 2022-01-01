Louis MOREAU

Mes compétences :
Access
Excel
Contrôle de gestion
Cognos
Comptabilité
Mécanique générale
Movex
Thermicien
Entreprises
Schneider Electric
- Financial Analyst, Global Supply Chain, EMEA Region (V.I.E)
Rueil Malmaison2015 - maintenantInventory: Responsible for and owner of the monthly Inventory dashboard for EMEA Region (Manufacturing, logistics and front offices)
- Inventory consolidation, reallocation, follow-up, target and KPI computation, preparation of regional business review document
- Coordinator between Finance and Supply Chain Planning organization during monthly reporting and annual change process
- Regional consolidation Key User
P&L Productivity reporting : In charge of productivity consolidation tool for EMEA Global Supply Chain organisation
- Control of data quality and consistency
- Regional contact for business and entities in order to communicate reporting deadlines and support them in case of different matters
- Contact between Finance and corporate IT team to facilitate the resolution of technical issues in a limited timeframe
- Responsible for different types of ad hoc analysis and proposing improvements to ensure higher reporting quality
IT Cost: Follow-up of IT costs on entity and regional level and contact with IT Finance department
Schneider Electric
- Finance Controller (Intern)
Rueil Malmaison2015 - 2015Controller (Intern) for France Operations.
Facility Management cost controller for HQ Buildings. Forecast, cost folow-up and cost allocation
WIRQUIN Plastique
- Plant controller (Intern)
2014 - 2014Pricing, transfer price computation, Inventory valuation, Margin analysis and IBM Cognos implementation
WIRQUIN Plastiques
- Plant controller (Intern)
2013 - 2013Stage de Master 1 Management
Conseil Général de la Manche
- Energy technician (intern)
2012 - 2012Implementation of the methodology BILAN CARBONE ® : Greenhouse Gas measurement official methodology.