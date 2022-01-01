Menu

Louis MOREAU

Rueil Malmaison

En résumé

Dual competence Finance and Energetic

Mes compétences :
Access
Excel
Contrôle de gestion
Cognos
Comptabilité
Mécanique générale
Movex
Thermicien

Entreprises

  • Schneider Electric - Financial Analyst, Global Supply Chain, EMEA Region (V.I.E)

    Rueil Malmaison 2015 - maintenant Inventory: Responsible for and owner of the monthly Inventory dashboard for EMEA Region (Manufacturing, logistics and front offices)
    - Inventory consolidation, reallocation, follow-up, target and KPI computation, preparation of regional business review document
    - Coordinator between Finance and Supply Chain Planning organization during monthly reporting and annual change process
    - Regional consolidation Key User

    P&L Productivity reporting : In charge of productivity consolidation tool for EMEA Global Supply Chain organisation
    - Control of data quality and consistency
    - Regional contact for business and entities in order to communicate reporting deadlines and support them in case of different matters
    - Contact between Finance and corporate IT team to facilitate the resolution of technical issues in a limited timeframe
    - Responsible for different types of ad hoc analysis and proposing improvements to ensure higher reporting quality

    IT Cost: Follow-up of IT costs on entity and regional level and contact with IT Finance department

  • Schneider Electric - Finance Controller (Intern)

    Rueil Malmaison 2015 - 2015 Controller (Intern) for France Operations.
    Facility Management cost controller for HQ Buildings. Forecast, cost folow-up and cost allocation

  • WIRQUIN Plastique - Plant controller (Intern)

    2014 - 2014 Pricing, transfer price computation, Inventory valuation, Margin analysis and IBM Cognos implementation

  • WIRQUIN Plastiques - Plant controller (Intern)

    2013 - 2013 Stage de Master 1 Management

  • Conseil Général de la Manche - Energy technician (intern)

    2012 - 2012 Implementation of the methodology BILAN CARBONE ® : Greenhouse Gas measurement official methodology.

Formations

  • IEMN IAE

    Nantes 2013 - 2015 Master 2

    University School of Management, University of Nantes
    Master degree (year 1 and 2) in audit, accounting & control : speciality Financial Control

  • IEMN IAE

    Nantes 2012 - 2013 MASTER 1

    University School of Management, University of Nantes
    Master degree (Year 1) in Dual-competence Management

  • Université Bretagne Sud Lorient Vannes

    Lorient 2010 - 2012 Licence Physique Chimie science de l'ingénieur, Energétique

    Bachelor degree in Physic and engineering : speciality Energetic

  • Lycée Saint Joseph La Joliverie

    St Sebastien Sur Loire 2008 - 2010 BTS MCI

    2 years High shool diploma : Internal Combustion Engine

