Louis ONANGA FAYE
Louis ONANGA FAYE
MARSEILLE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Systèmes d'information
ITIL
Audit
Gestion de Projet
SOA
CoBit
BPM
BGFI Holding Corporation Sa
- Business Analyst
2013 - maintenant
Bouygues Telecom
- Consultant Processus
Meudon
2011 - 2013
TALAN
- Consultant Organisation/ SI
Paris
2011 - 2011
EDF
- Assistant Chef de projet Projet Système de Management Intégré
Paris
2010 - 2010
Anywarevideo
- [STAGE] Assistant chef de projet-Développeur Web
2009 - 2010
LSIS-CNRS
- Ingénieur d'Etude (Recherche)
2009 - 2009
[STAGE] Carleton University
- Ingenieur developpeur PHP-CMS (Drupal)
2008 - 2008
Intervascular
- [STAGE] Ingénieur d'étude
2008 - 2009
Pronetis
- [STAGE] Ingénieur Developpeur PHP
2007 - 2007
POLYTECH'MARSEILLE (Marseille)
Marseille
maintenant
Institut D'Administration Des Entreprises M.T.I.
Aix En Provence
2009 - 2010
Système d'information
Université Aix Marseille 3 Paul Cezanne (Puyricard)
Puyricard
2008 - 2009
Sciences de l'information et des systèmes
Master recherche en Systèmes d'information
Master recherche en Systèmes d'information
Université De Provence Aix-Marseille 1
Marseille
2006 - 2009
Informatique
Aline CAUVIN
Charles SANTONI
Eric WILLAUME
Frederic DURAN
Jean Michel LO RÉ
Jean-Michel OLIVE
Olivia ANGEL
Papa Sally GALLEDOU
Yves DUBROMELLE
Zb-Group International GROUPE DES BÂTISSEURS.