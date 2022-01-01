Louis POINSINET DE SIVRY

Having received a spezialized Masters in Financial Engineering from the « EM Lyon» business school (ranked 5th in FT European Business Schools table), I gained my first professional experience in finance (corporate finance and due diligence investigation) and external auditing (in France and abroad).

For two years I worked for a Deloitte subsidiary in due diligence investigation and legal auditing for manufacturing industries and services (listed or not). The diversity of the industries and organizations that we analysed, the intensity of the assignments and the rigourous auditing methods required were all factors that allowed me to acquire advanced critical and synthetic skills and to readily adapt myself to any situation. These assignments were carried out for transnational projects as well.

For the last two years I have worked in the Corporate Finance department of Crowe Horwath Paris (Crowe Horwath, 9th worldwide network). Because this department principally deals with group top management we have to display good judgment on information provided, prove the strength of our proposition and our ability to coordinate collected data and perfect evaluation skills.





Titulaire d’un mastère spécialisé en ingénierie financière de l’EM Lyon, je me suis d’abord orienté en audit externe, contractuel et légal, pour un large panel de sociétés en France et à l’étranger pour, ensuite, travailler dans le conseil en finance (corporate finance et due diligence).

Au travers de mes passages chez Deloitte - Constantin Associés et dans le département corporate finance de Crowe Horwath Paris (Crowe Horwath, 9ème réseau mondial d’audit) en tant que senior puis superviseur, j’ai été amené à développer des qualités d’adaptation, de réactivité et de conviction. Nos interlocuteurs sont en effet exclusivement des membres du top management exigeant une capacité à proposer des solutions adaptées et flexibles.





Mes compétences :

Corporate finance

Analyse financière

Audit