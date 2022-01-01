Menu

Louis POINSINET DE SIVRY

PARIS

Having received a spezialized Masters in Financial Engineering from the « EM Lyon» business school (ranked 5th in FT European Business Schools table), I gained my first professional experience in finance (corporate finance and due diligence investigation) and external auditing (in France and abroad).
For two years I worked for a Deloitte subsidiary in due diligence investigation and legal auditing for manufacturing industries and services (listed or not). The diversity of the industries and organizations that we analysed, the intensity of the assignments and the rigourous auditing methods required were all factors that allowed me to acquire advanced critical and synthetic skills and to readily adapt myself to any situation. These assignments were carried out for transnational projects as well.
For the last two years I have worked in the Corporate Finance department of Crowe Horwath Paris (Crowe Horwath, 9th worldwide network). Because this department principally deals with group top management we have to display good judgment on information provided, prove the strength of our proposition and our ability to coordinate collected data and perfect evaluation skills.


Titulaire d’un mastère spécialisé en ingénierie financière de l’EM Lyon, je me suis d’abord orienté en audit externe, contractuel et légal, pour un large panel de sociétés en France et à l’étranger pour, ensuite, travailler dans le conseil en finance (corporate finance et due diligence).
Au travers de mes passages chez Deloitte - Constantin Associés et dans le département corporate finance de Crowe Horwath Paris (Crowe Horwath, 9ème réseau mondial d’audit) en tant que senior puis superviseur, j’ai été amené à développer des qualités d’adaptation, de réactivité et de conviction. Nos interlocuteurs sont en effet exclusivement des membres du top management exigeant une capacité à proposer des solutions adaptées et flexibles.


  • Tsar Consulting - Directeur général

    2015 - maintenant ​Tsar Consulting est cabinet de conseil en stratégie d'internationalisation et d'aide au développement. Tsar Consulting propose des services d’assistance pour faciliter l’implantation et le développement de PME ou d’institutions à l’international et plus particulièrement en Russie et dans les pays proche-orientaux (Iran entre autres).

  • Crowe Horwath - Audit Senior

    Illinois 2015 - 2015 - Gestion d’un portefeuille-clients ($350k à $500k de budget) avec renouvellement fréquent des
    contrats du fait de la mise en place d’une relation proactive et constructive
    - Présentation au management de recommandations sur l’amélioration des procédures de
    contrôle interne, sur les risques fiscaux et d’audit et discussions des ajustements
    - Audit de consolidation de groupes : problématique de cessions internes d’actifs, incorporels, etc.
    - Commissariat aux apports et à la fusion : restructuration ou rapprochement d’entreprises
    - Revues positives et reconnaissance de ma capacité d’adaptation et de communication en France,
    en Australie et aux USA
    - Connaissances comptables et fiscales dans ces pays (IFRS, US GAAP, AAS (Australie) et PCG)
    - Secteurs : Logistique (SDEV – Bolloré), Négoce, téléphonie, énergies renouvelables, agriculture,
    conseil & SSII, associations de l’économie sociale et solidaire, etc.

  • Crowe Horwath LLP, Chicago, IL - Audit Senior

    2015 - 2015 Voir ci-avant

  • Crowe Horwath Australia - Senior Audit

    2013 - 2015 Audit performance:
    Our projects are aimed at analysing and reviewing the client’s financial information, to understand its specificities and identity any risk factors.
    We contribute as well to the preparation of detailed risk audits, including the analysis of internal controls, interviews with finance and accounting executives and assessment of the compétitive environment.

  • Horwath Audit France - Superviseur - Corporate Finance

    2010 - 2013 The Corporate Finance department is specialised in fairness opinion, equity certification for financial operations, mergers and acquisitions. This department performs impairment tests, Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) projects and asset evaluation as well.
    - In 2011 our department was involved in the most important financial transaction in the French financial market : a takeover bid from EDF to EDF Renewables Energy – €1.5bn.
    - Our team took notably part in the merger of the 3rd and the 4th biggest French websites.
    - Our team designed several valuation matrix for companies, intangible assets and hybrid financial instruments valuation for the French Crowe Horwath network too.
    __________________________________________________
    Evaluation d’entreprises :
    - Missions de valorisation (SoP, DCF, comparables) à destination des marchés financiers contrôlées par l’AMF : OPASAE d’EDF sur EDF EN-1,5 Mds d’€, OPA de NSE sur ECT Industries – 13M€, etc.
    - Participation à des opérations de M&A (acquisition de Benchmark Group par commentçamarche.net) et de fusions (Européenne d’Hôtellerie – Relais du Silence)
    - Rédaction de rapports en anglais et français
    Ingénierie financière :
    - Proposition de solutions de financement pour des groupes cotés et non cotés, management package, évaluation de produits hybrides (BSA, BSAAR, options, etc.)
    Evaluation à vocation comptable :
    Impairment tests (HAVAS, Acteos, 5àSec, …), allocation du prix d’acquisition (PPA), évaluation d’actifs (marques et brevets, etc.)

  • Horwath Audit France - Senior

    2009 - 2010 Senior – Département Corporate Finance
    - Expertise indépendant (OPRA), évaluation haut de bilan (Stock-options, BSA), Impairment (IAS 36)
    - Audit pour des groupes étrangers (interlocuteurs étrangers et rédaction de rapports en anglais)

  • Constantin Associés, Membre du groupe Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu - Junior

    2007 - 2009 Due Diligence :
    - Pour le compte de fonds de private equity : analyse de la génération de cash flows, élaboration de business plans, analyse de l’atterrissage, revue critique du BFR, etc.
    - Pour des entreprises industrielles : analyse opérationnelle de la cible et de sa pérennité. Rédaction de rapport et présentation des conclusions au top management
    Audit légal :
    - Supervision de missions pour des groupes générant entre 60M€ et 100M€ de CA
    marques et brevets, etc.)


    Due Diligence investigations:
    Investigation and confirmation of the financial records and past performance of the target company:
    - Financial performance analysis to conclude on the real financial performance capacity,
    - Working capital examination and improvment recommandation,
    - Financial metrics and net debt calculation to help the buyer assess the purchase price.
    Sector: consulting and engineering, forklift truck rentals and warehousing&transportation.
    Audit performance:
    Our projects are aimed at analysing and reviewing the client’s financial information, to understand its specificities and identity any risk factors.
    We contribute as well to the preparation of detailed risk audits, including the analysis of internal controls, interviews with finance and accounting executives and assessment of the competitive environment.

  • SECAFI ALPHA - Assistant

    Paris 2006 - 2006 - Mémoire de stage sur l’influence des normes IFRS sur l’analyse financière
    - Conseil aux comités d’entreprise lors d’importantes opérations stratégiques de leur entreprise
    - Analyses sectorielles et financières de groupes (Chimie, équipement automobile, papeterie)
    - Elaboration de dossiers d’étude sur l’IAS 19 et le traitement comptable des provisions pour pollution

    Financial analysis: Financial reports we set up had to underline company strengths and weaknesses. Our work consisted in forecasting strategic management decisions in accordance with these financial reports.

  • Crédit agricole d'aquitaine - Front office - assistant trésorier

    Montrouge 2005 - 2005 - Analyse des propositions d’investissements fournies par des banques d’affaires et d’investissements et choisir la meilleure opportunité d’investissement
    - Suivi régulier du respect des ratios Bâle II

    Analysis of investment opportunities provided by several investment banks. Selecting the best opportunity according to the Credit Agricole d’Aquitaine policy

  • University Montesquieu Bordeaux IV (Pessac)

    Pessac maintenant

  • Ecole De Management De Lyon

    Ecully 2005 - 2007 Mastère spécialisé Ingénierie Financière

  • Université Bordeaux 4 Montesquieu (Pessac)

    Pessac 2004 - 2005 Management financier

    DESS MANAGEMENT FINANCIER

  • Université Montesquieu Bordeaux IV MAGEFI (Pessac)

    Pessac 2004 - 2005 Magistère économie et finance internationale

