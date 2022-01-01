Louis REYNAERT

-
Pullman Hotels
- Business Analyst
2017 - maintenant
-
AccorHotels
- V.I.E Finances Afrique sub-saharienne
Paris
2016 - 2017
Finance Department
AccorHotels Africa Subsaharian's Business Unit (Dakar, Senegal)
• In charge of the Pullman Abidjan hotel renovation’s finances & administration
• Managing CAPEX accountability of Dakar’s hotels
• Automatising the harmonization of local & international accountability of African hotels
• Supporting the B.U. finance's services (reporting, audit, analysts…)
-
AccorHotels
- Business Analyst & Quality
Paris
2015 - 2016
Paris Odyssey, AccorHotels Headquarters
Intern as a Business Analyst and Quality
BICC Department
Business Intelligence Competency Centre
Accor General Management Headquarters
-
Amadeus IT Group - Headquarters - Madrid (Spain)
- Consultant
2015 - 2015
Madrid (Spain)
Amadeus Headquarters
International Consultancy Project:
Consultant for improving Amadeus' non-air business
Two projects;
- Identify and Develop Amadeus' Non-Air Cross-Selling Opportunities
- Identify and Develop Amadeus' Non-Air Cross-Selling Opportunities in OTAs
Non Air Business means: Hotels, Car-Rental, Cruises, Ferries, Rails, Taxis & Transfer and Insurance
-
Novotel
- Receptionniste
PARIS
2014 - 2014
Brussels (Belgium)
Novotel Brussels Centre Tour Noire
Accor Group
Trained to be an efficient receptionist
-
Novotel
- Management Trainee in F&B Department
PARIS
2014 - 2014
Phuket (Thailand)
Novotel Brussels Centre Tour Noire
Accor Group
Food and beverage department (3 restaurants, 3 bars, 4 meeting rooms & 1 room service):
•Banquets supervisor (meetings up to 200 pax)
•Cross operational training in every F&B outlets (restaurants, room service & bars)
•Assisted the F&B manager in his daily tasks
-
Fisa-Filtration
- Salesperson
2011 - 2011
Annual turnover: €3,500,000
Number of employees: 40
Job: B-to-B salesperson
• Exported filters in Northern Europe
• Expanded food industries’ customers in France and Belgium
• Supported sales and after-sales team in their daily tasks