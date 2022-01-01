Menu

Louis REYNAERT

MARCQ EN BAROEUL

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Pullman Hotels - Business Analyst

    2017 - maintenant

  • AccorHotels - V.I.E Finances Afrique sub-saharienne

    Paris 2016 - 2017 Finance Department
    AccorHotels Africa Subsaharian's Business Unit (Dakar, Senegal)

    • In charge of the Pullman Abidjan hotel renovation’s finances & administration
    • Managing CAPEX accountability of Dakar’s hotels
    • Automatising the harmonization of local & international accountability of African hotels
    • Supporting the B.U. finance's services (reporting, audit, analysts…)

  • AccorHotels - Business Analyst & Quality

    Paris 2015 - 2016 Paris Odyssey, AccorHotels Headquarters
    Intern as a Business Analyst and Quality

    BICC Department
    Business Intelligence Competency Centre

    Accor General Management Headquarters

  • Amadeus IT Group - Headquarters - Madrid (Spain) - Consultant

    2015 - 2015 Madrid (Spain)
    Amadeus Headquarters

    International Consultancy Project:

    Consultant for improving Amadeus' non-air business

    Two projects;
    - Identify and Develop Amadeus' Non-Air Cross-Selling Opportunities
    - Identify and Develop Amadeus' Non-Air Cross-Selling Opportunities in OTAs

    Non Air Business means: Hotels, Car-Rental, Cruises, Ferries, Rails, Taxis & Transfer and Insurance

  • Novotel - Receptionniste

    PARIS 2014 - 2014 Brussels (Belgium)
    Novotel Brussels Centre Tour Noire
    Accor Group

    Trained to be an efficient receptionist

  • Novotel - Management Trainee in F&B Department

    PARIS 2014 - 2014 Phuket (Thailand)
    Novotel Brussels Centre Tour Noire
    Accor Group

    Food and beverage department (3 restaurants, 3 bars, 4 meeting rooms & 1 room service):
    •Banquets supervisor (meetings up to 200 pax)
    •Cross operational training in every F&B outlets (restaurants, room service & bars)
    •Assisted the F&B manager in his daily tasks

  • Fisa-Filtration - Salesperson

    2011 - 2011 Annual turnover: €3,500,000
    Number of employees: 40
    Job: B-to-B salesperson
    • Exported filters in Northern Europe
    • Expanded food industries’ customers in France and Belgium
    • Supported sales and after-sales team in their daily tasks

Formations

  • Cornell University (Ithaca, Ny)

    Ithaca, Ny 2015 - 2015 Hotel Administration & Management

    Professional Development Program

    Two weeks intensive courses of 4 modules:
    - Revenue Management
    - Human Resources
    - Marketing for Services
    - Strategy

  • ESCP Europe (Madrid)

    Madrid 2014 - 2015 Master Spécialisé

    Madrid Campus (Spain)

    CORE MODULES:
    - Strategic Management
    - Marketing Management
    - Finance and Asset Management
    - Managerial Skills and Leadership
    - Operations and Information Management
    - Managing People and Organisations
    - Entrepreneurship and New Venture Projects

    GUEST SPEAKERS' LECTURES

    CAREER WORKSHOPS

    COMPANY VISITS:
    - Burger King Corporation
    - UNWTO
    - Hotels Visits (M

  • AVANS HOGESCHOOL IBS (Breda)

    Breda 2012 - 2014 Double Bachelor (French/Dutch) in International Management

    Breda Campus (Holland)

    CORE MODULES:
    - International Economics
    - International Law
    - Financial Management
    - Currency Risk
    - International Business
    - International Supply Chain Management
    - Business Research Methods
    - Strategic Finance
    - Strategic Marketing
    - Strategic Management and HRM
    - English
    - Dutch

  • CESEM - Reims Management School

    Reims 2010 - 2012 Double Bachelor (French/Dutch) in International Management

    Reims Campus (France)

    CORE MODULES
    - Introduction to business
    - Marketing
    - Accounting
    - Finance
    - Economics
    - International Studies
    - Organisations and behaviour
    - Multicultural Management
    - Business Law
    - English
    - Spanish

