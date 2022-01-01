Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Louise MERCHET
Ajouter
Louise MERCHET
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Oteline
- Chef de projets développement Joaillerie / Responsable BE
2018 - maintenant
Charles Perroud
- Designer
2014 - 2018
Louise M
- Industrial designer - Freelance
2013 - 2014
Eliumstudio
- Industrial designer - Freelance
2012 - 2013
Cent degrés
- Intern designer
2012 - 2012
Eliumstudio
- Intern
2012 - 2012
Avant première
- Intern
2009 - 2010
Formations
ISD (Institut Supérieur De Design)
Valenciennes
2007 - 2012
Institut Supérieur De Design
Valenciennes
2007 - 2012
Product Design
Réseau
Charly KTO
Florent MASSART
Frédéric BONIN
Laurent N.
Ludivine RODRIGUEZ
Marjorie LEFEBVRE
Noëmi LE GUENNEC
Norman EVRARD
Pierre GARNER
Xavier LAMICHE