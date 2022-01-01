Louise MOULIN BRAULE PINTO

Mes compétences :
Business Legal Advice
Negotiation Skills
Legal Tools Developer
Contract Law
Teamwork
Entreprises
FAURECIA
- Legal Counsel
2018 - maintenantDirectly involved with the Clean Mobility business group drafting, reviewing and negotiating commercial agreements; long term sales and purchase contracts; framework agreements with key accounts;
supporting sales and purchase teams with legal advice; supporting the strategy for commercial
cooperation, including defining the contracting scheme; developing legal tools to be used by sales and
purchase teams; concluding confidentiality agreements for different projects; and coordinating claims and other actions with external lawyers;
DIAS MARQUES LAW FIRM
- Lawyer
2016 - 2017In charge of monitoring legal procedures in court, petitioning, hearings; provide legal advice for civil and
commercial clients; drafting commercial contracts for clients with transnational business, between
Portugal and Angola, especially drafting sales contracts and negotiating with risk prevention and
management; Implementing an immigration and business core for Brazilian clients invest in Portugal;
ALCURE PEREIRA E PUPPIM LAW FIRM
- Lawyer
2015 - 2017In charge of monitoring, managing, petitioning and hearing in Court related to civil law, consumer law
and labor law; high use of negotiation and mediation skills to make early agreements before go to Court
or even during proceedings at Court;
IVAN MAERCEDO MOREIRA LAW FIRM
- Lawyer
2014 - 2015Involved with all legal cases of the office, using mediation to settle disputes before any legal proceeding, and helping to install and create the basis of the new office in Vitoria;
IVAN MAERCEDO MOREIRA LAW FIRM
- Trainee
2014 - 2014
VILA VELHA UNIVERSITY
- Teacher Assistent
2013 - 2013
ESPIRITO SANTO COURT OF JUSTICE
- Mediator Trainee