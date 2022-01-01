Menu

Louise MOULIN BRAULE PINTO

SAINT CLOUD

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business Legal Advice
Negotiation Skills
Legal Tools Developer
Contract Law
Teamwork

Entreprises

  • FAURECIA - Legal Counsel

    2018 - maintenant Directly involved with the Clean Mobility business group drafting, reviewing and negotiating commercial agreements; long term sales and purchase contracts; framework agreements with key accounts;
    supporting sales and purchase teams with legal advice; supporting the strategy for commercial

    cooperation, including defining the contracting scheme; developing legal tools to be used by sales and
    purchase teams; concluding confidentiality agreements for different projects; and coordinating claims and other actions with external lawyers;

  • DIAS MARQUES LAW FIRM - Lawyer

    2016 - 2017 In charge of monitoring legal procedures in court, petitioning, hearings; provide legal advice for civil and
    commercial clients; drafting commercial contracts for clients with transnational business, between
    Portugal and Angola, especially drafting sales contracts and negotiating with risk prevention and
    management; Implementing an immigration and business core for Brazilian clients invest in Portugal;

  • ALCURE PEREIRA E PUPPIM LAW FIRM - Lawyer

    2015 - 2017 In charge of monitoring, managing, petitioning and hearing in Court related to civil law, consumer law
    and labor law; high use of negotiation and mediation skills to make early agreements before go to Court
    or even during proceedings at Court;

  • IVAN MAERCEDO MOREIRA LAW FIRM - Lawyer

    2014 - 2015 Involved with all legal cases of the office, using mediation to settle disputes before any legal proceeding, and helping to install and create the basis of the new office in Vitoria;

  • IVAN MAERCEDO MOREIRA LAW FIRM - Trainee

    2014 - 2014

  • VILA VELHA UNIVERSITY - Teacher Assistent

    2013 - 2013

  • ESPIRITO SANTO COURT OF JUSTICE - Mediator Trainee

    2011 - 2013

  • MILANESI & MARQUES LAW FIRM - Trainee

    2009 - 2010

Formations

  • University Paris V

    Paris 2018 - 2019 LLM International Law

  • University Of Lisbon FPCE UL (Lisbon)

    Lisbon 2016 - 2019 Masters Recherche - International Business Law

  • University Of Vila Velha

    Vila Velha 2008 - 2014 Law Degree

    Graduated with Honors



    LANGUAGES

