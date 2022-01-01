Louise ROUSSELOT

-
Decathlon
- Mountains sports Department Manager
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2016 - maintenant
-
Decathlon International
- Efficiency Leader
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2015 - 2016
Decathlon UK - Harlow store
Ensure a safe store for staff and customers .
Improve the efficiency of the truck to peg process.
Ensure a good and efficient storage of the fixtures.
Assisting department managers on organizing efficient seasonal moves and stocktake.
Control of the energy consumption
Duty management
-
Decathlon International
- Sports Advisor
2015 - 2015
Click and Collect pop_up store
Decathlon Wandsworth, London
Sales - Events - Opening promotion
-
Decathlon International
- Sports advisor
2014 - 2015
Decathlon UK
Harlow store
Vente
Travail du linéaire
Management des stock
En charge des réceptions de produits
Responsable des têtes de gondoles
-
Intersport
- Commerciale, Clubs & Collectivités
Longjumeau
2013 - 2014
-
Decathlon, Cholet
- Vendeuse Fitness
2013 - 2013