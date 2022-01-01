Menu

Louise ROUSSELOT

Villeneuve d'Ascq

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Decathlon - Mountains sports Department Manager

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2016 - maintenant

  • Decathlon International - Efficiency Leader

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2015 - 2016 Decathlon UK - Harlow store

    Ensure a safe store for staff and customers .
    Improve the efficiency of the truck to peg process.
    Ensure a good and efficient storage of the fixtures.
    Assisting department managers on organizing efficient seasonal moves and stocktake.
    Control of the energy consumption
    Duty management

  • Decathlon International - Sports Advisor

    2015 - 2015 Click and Collect pop_up store
    Decathlon Wandsworth, London

    Sales - Events - Opening promotion

  • Decathlon International - Sports advisor

    2014 - 2015 Decathlon UK
    Harlow store

    Vente
    Travail du linéaire
    Management des stock
    En charge des réceptions de produits
    Responsable des têtes de gondoles

  • Intersport - Commerciale, Clubs & Collectivités

    Longjumeau 2013 - 2014

  • Decathlon, Cholet - Vendeuse Fitness

    2013 - 2013

Formations

