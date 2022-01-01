Louise VALLÉE

Mes compétences :
Industrie pharmaceutique
Pharmacie
Gestion de projet
Marketing
Business Excellence
Medical Communication
Formation scientifique
Expertise Soins pharmaceutiques
People Management
Entreprises
LloydsPharma (Mc Kesson Company)
- Area Manager
2016 - maintenantMaximize Sales, Control Costs & deliver Profit across the area (23 pharmacies)
Ensure operational excellence and develop long term, solid relationships with Customers
Drive business performance
- Control P&L and Achieve area budgets, measured by KPIs
- Develop a high level of awareness and responsibility for costs within the teams
- Identify and drive actions across the area which will maximize the FTE
Support the implementation and control the centrally driven plans
- Support implementation of the Lloydspharma Strategy: services and marketing plan
- Ensure that LloydsPharma SOPs, policies, processes and procedures are complied
Internal Customer Management
- Support engagement of the people in the Area and work in Cross-functionnal collaboration
- Work with Pharmacy Managers and Teams to develop operational excellence and share best practices
External Customer Management
- Ensure effective long term relationships are being developed and maintained with current and potential customers at area level (HCP, B2B…)
- Strenghten the LloydsPharma position with any new contract application / opening from competition on the area
- Investigating and resolving any customer complaints and implement any remedial measures required
Lloydspharma
- Scientific Education - Pharmaceutical Care & Quality Training Manager
2015 - 2016Ensure delivery of best care for customers and operational excellence
Build-up and Deliver Scientific and Sales trainings: PharmaAcademy Program
- Create and implement a huge training program in line with LloydsPharma vision, values, brand and services
- Ensure the successful implementation of the projects in line with the marketing plan
- Work close with all Marketing, Purchase, Retail departments
- Build solid partnerships with external stakeholders
People Development – LloydsPharma Best Practices
- Build skills/ capabilities within the teams, working closely with the Area Managers
- Give people knowledge, skills and tools to drive sustained high performance
- Develop and share LloydsPharma best practices
Scientific Referent for other departments
- Give the pharmaceutical input to the marketing and purchase departments
- Participate in writing, review and correct the promotional scientific material
• Scientific Advisoring :
- Provide a high quality and adapted medical advice regarding patient’s prescription and OTC drugs
- Build partnerships with Physicians to improve medical management
• Marketing Development:
- Develop OTC medication and Para-pharmaceuticals
- Gather Customer Insights on Physicians and Patient
• Business Management (co-management: 12 colleagues):
- Ensure that permanent scientific training is being delivered to the team
- Negotiate orders with sales representative
- Continuously improve Pharmacy opertations
Pharmacie Leroux
- Pharmacien Adjoint /Pharmacist
2009 - 2010Business Expertise in Pharmacy Market/ Health System in France
PFIZER
- Chef de Produit / Brand Manager
Paris2006 - 2009Experience in Marketing/Medical role in Pharmaceutical Industry
Mission : Develop and implement product strategy, in line with the European Team orientations
• Marketing Management:
- Elaborate Strategic and Operational Marketing Plans, Launch of a new indication
- Implement Operating Plans : Marketing campaigns, PR meetings, Patient Programs
- Manage Budget, monitor KPI, analyze market data
• KOL/External Customer Management:
- Develop KOL network in collaboration with Medical Department
- Manage projects with boards of experts; include them in the Marketing Mix: HCP meetings, Medical Education Program, Symposia…
• Internal Customer Management:
- Create and Deliver Sales training: presentation of product strategy and campaigns
- Develop relevant scientific training / material with Medical Department
- Present Medico-Marketing French projects in European meetings
- Create and maintain permanent Cross-Functional collaboration: work in partnership with Medical Department, Market Research, Regulatory, Market Access, Sales…
JANSSEN-CILAG
- Stagiaire Marketing
Beerse2005 - 2005Elaboration de remis d’environnement
Réalisation de documents de formation pour les délégués hospitaliers
Pharmacie NICOLLET
- Assistante
2004 - 2004Travail à temps plein (vacances scolaires) - Délivrance et conseil
SCHERING A.G.
- Stagiaire - Conditionnement et Assurance Qualité
2003 - 2003·Création d’une liste des niveaux de qualité requis au Conditionnement
·Classification des défauts rencontrés au Conditionnement, et actions correctives à mettre en place
Pharmacie BEDU
- Assistante
2000 - 2003Travail à temps partiel (samedis et vacances scolaires) - Délivrance et Conseil