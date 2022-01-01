Menu

Louise VALLÉE

BRUXELLES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Industrie pharmaceutique
Pharmacie
Gestion de projet
Marketing
Business Excellence
Medical Communication
Formation scientifique
Expertise Soins pharmaceutiques
People Management

Entreprises

  • LloydsPharma (Mc Kesson Company) - Area Manager

    2016 - maintenant Maximize Sales, Control Costs & deliver Profit across the area (23 pharmacies)
    Ensure operational excellence and develop long term, solid relationships with Customers

    Drive business performance
    - Control P&L and Achieve area budgets, measured by KPIs
    - Develop a high level of awareness and responsibility for costs within the teams
    - Identify and drive actions across the area which will maximize the FTE

    Support the implementation and control the centrally driven plans
    - Support implementation of the Lloydspharma Strategy: services and marketing plan
    - Ensure that LloydsPharma SOPs, policies, processes and procedures are complied

    Internal Customer Management
    - Support engagement of the people in the Area and work in Cross-functionnal collaboration
    - Work with Pharmacy Managers and Teams to develop operational excellence and share best practices

    External Customer Management
    - Ensure effective long term relationships are being developed and maintained with current and potential customers at area level (HCP, B2B…)
    - Strenghten the LloydsPharma position with any new contract application / opening from competition on the area
    - Investigating and resolving any customer complaints and implement any remedial measures required

  • Lloydspharma - Scientific Education - Pharmaceutical Care & Quality Training Manager

    2015 - 2016 Ensure delivery of best care for customers and operational excellence

    Build-up and Deliver Scientific and Sales trainings: PharmaAcademy Program
    - Create and implement a huge training program in line with LloydsPharma vision, values, brand and services
    - Ensure the successful implementation of the projects in line with the marketing plan
    - Work close with all Marketing, Purchase, Retail departments
    - Build solid partnerships with external stakeholders


    People Development – LloydsPharma Best Practices
    - Build skills/ capabilities within the teams, working closely with the Area Managers
    - Give people knowledge, skills and tools to drive sustained high performance
    - Develop and share LloydsPharma best practices

    Scientific Referent for other departments
    - Give the pharmaceutical input to the marketing and purchase departments
    - Participate in writing, review and correct the promotional scientific material

  • Lloydspharma - Pharmacien Adjoint

    2014 - 2015

  • Pharmacie Servais - Pharmacien Adjoint / Pharmacist

    2010 - 2014 Business Expertise in Pharmacy Market/ Health System in Belgium

    2010-2012 : Pharmacist, Pharmacies Servais, Belgique

    • Scientific Advisoring :
    - Provide a high quality and adapted medical advice regarding patient’s prescription and OTC drugs
    - Build partnerships with Physicians to improve medical management

    • Marketing Development:
    - Develop OTC medication and Para-pharmaceuticals
    - Gather Customer Insights on Physicians and Patient

    • Business Management (co-management: 12 colleagues):
    - Ensure that permanent scientific training is being delivered to the team
    - Negotiate orders with sales representative
    - Continuously improve Pharmacy opertations

  • Pharmacie Leroux - Pharmacien Adjoint /Pharmacist

    2009 - 2010 Business Expertise in Pharmacy Market/ Health System in France

  • PFIZER - Chef de Produit / Brand Manager

    Paris 2006 - 2009 Experience in Marketing/Medical role in Pharmaceutical Industry

    Pfizer, Paris, France
    2007-2009 Product Manager - Lyrica® (CA=110 M€)
    2006-2007 Junior Product Manager - Celebrex@ (CA= 30M€)

    Mission : Develop and implement product strategy, in line with the European Team orientations

    • Marketing Management:
    - Elaborate Strategic and Operational Marketing Plans, Launch of a new indication
    - Implement Operating Plans : Marketing campaigns, PR meetings, Patient Programs
    - Manage Budget, monitor KPI, analyze market data

    • KOL/External Customer Management:
    - Develop KOL network in collaboration with Medical Department
    - Manage projects with boards of experts; include them in the Marketing Mix: HCP meetings, Medical Education Program, Symposia…

    • Internal Customer Management:
    - Create and Deliver Sales training: presentation of product strategy and campaigns
    - Develop relevant scientific training / material with Medical Department
    - Present Medico-Marketing French projects in European meetings
    - Create and maintain permanent Cross-Functional collaboration: work in partnership with Medical Department, Market Research, Regulatory, Market Access, Sales…

  • JANSSEN-CILAG - Stagiaire Marketing

    Beerse 2005 - 2005 Elaboration de remis d’environnement
    Réalisation de documents de formation pour les délégués hospitaliers

  • Pharmacie NICOLLET - Assistante

    2004 - 2004 Travail à temps plein (vacances scolaires) - Délivrance et conseil

  • SCHERING A.G. - Stagiaire - Conditionnement et Assurance Qualité

    2003 - 2003 ·Création d’une liste des niveaux de qualité requis au Conditionnement
    ·Classification des défauts rencontrés au Conditionnement, et actions correctives à mettre en place

  • Pharmacie BEDU - Assistante

    2000 - 2003 Travail à temps partiel (samedis et vacances scolaires) - Délivrance et Conseil

Formations

  • HEC Paris

    Jouy En Josas 2005 - 2006 Mastère Spécialisé Intelligence Marketing

  • Facultad De Farmacia - Universidad Complutense -Madrid (Madrid)

    Madrid 2003 - 2004 4ème année de Pharmacie

  • Universidad Complutense De Madrid (Madrid)

    Madrid 2003 - 2004 Pharmacie

  • Faculté De Pharmacie Université Lille 2

    Lille 1999 - 2006 Docteur en Pharmacie

    Pharmacie Industrielle

