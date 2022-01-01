Menu

Louise VERSTRAETE

Lezennes

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Organisation
Dynamisme

Entreprises

  • Leroy Merlin - Chef de projet

    Lezennes 2016 - maintenant I am a dynamic project manager leading projects relative to :
    - Supplier performance and collaborative improvement (End to End supply chain improvement)
    - Workload management (S&OP)

  • RESULTANCE - Consultante / Senior Consultante / Manager

    2009 - 2016 Experiences: PRAGMATIC CONSULTING
    - Process and activity analysis
    - Organizational mapping optimization
    - Dysfunctions’ identification and improvement implementation
    - Human resources processes (training, time optimization, bonus process…)
    - Operational efficiency
    - Supply chain (production planning, JIT…)
    - Change management

    Significant projects:

    INDUSTRY, Belgium, France, Switzerland Luxembourg
    - Supply chain department organization
    - Supply chain planning process implementation (From S&OP to production plan)
    - Load / Capacity optimization
    - Supplier performance monitoring and improvement

    COMPUTER SERVICES, Belgium
    - Process design & optimization
    - Customer service improvement
    - Team organization & animation

    PUBLIC SERVICES (transport), Luxembourg
    - Organizational mapping optimization (information systems orientated)
    - Working organization and planning development

    BANKING (consumer credit), Spain
    - Activity mapping and optimization (recovery department)
    - Employees improvement (motivation, time optimization, training…)

  • WESTAFLEX - Organisation / Méthode

    Gütersloh 2008 - 2008 Etude comparative des méthodes de productions (basées sur le LEAN MANUFACTURING) entre les usines de France et de Slovaquie du groupe WESTAFLEX AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.

    Proposition et mise en place d'un stockeur dynamique en flux tendu.

Formations

  • Canisius College (Buffalo, Ny)

    Buffalo, Ny 2009 - 2009 Gestion de Projet

    USA

  • Universidad De Oviedo (Oviedo)

    Oviedo 2007 - 2008

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Lille 2005 - 2010 Management

Réseau