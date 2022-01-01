Retail
Louise VERSTRAETE
Ajouter
Louise VERSTRAETE
Lezennes
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Organisation
Dynamisme
Entreprises
Leroy Merlin
- Chef de projet
Lezennes
2016 - maintenant
I am a dynamic project manager leading projects relative to :
- Supplier performance and collaborative improvement (End to End supply chain improvement)
- Workload management (S&OP)
RESULTANCE
- Consultante / Senior Consultante / Manager
2009 - 2016
Experiences: PRAGMATIC CONSULTING
- Process and activity analysis
- Organizational mapping optimization
- Dysfunctions’ identification and improvement implementation
- Human resources processes (training, time optimization, bonus process…)
- Operational efficiency
- Supply chain (production planning, JIT…)
- Change management
Significant projects:
INDUSTRY, Belgium, France, Switzerland Luxembourg
- Supply chain department organization
- Supply chain planning process implementation (From S&OP to production plan)
- Load / Capacity optimization
- Supplier performance monitoring and improvement
COMPUTER SERVICES, Belgium
- Process design & optimization
- Customer service improvement
- Team organization & animation
PUBLIC SERVICES (transport), Luxembourg
- Organizational mapping optimization (information systems orientated)
- Working organization and planning development
BANKING (consumer credit), Spain
- Activity mapping and optimization (recovery department)
- Employees improvement (motivation, time optimization, training…)
WESTAFLEX
- Organisation / Méthode
Gütersloh
2008 - 2008
Etude comparative des méthodes de productions (basées sur le LEAN MANUFACTURING) entre les usines de France et de Slovaquie du groupe WESTAFLEX AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
Proposition et mise en place d'un stockeur dynamique en flux tendu.
Formations
Canisius College (Buffalo, Ny)
Buffalo, Ny
2009 - 2009
Gestion de Projet
USA
Universidad De Oviedo (Oviedo)
Oviedo
2007 - 2008
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Lille
2005 - 2010
Management
