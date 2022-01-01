Covalys AG
- Application Scientist\Marketing\Sales
2005 - 2007- Published 10 application notes
- World-wide customer technical support (pharma, biotechnology and academic accounts)
- Designed and managed product trainings for distribution partners sales and technical teams in US and Asia
- Responsible for producing marketing collatoral (web site, instructions for use, data sheets, press releases) and key player in the launch of 22 products in 6 months
- Responsible for developing UK customer base and sales
- Respresented company at tradeshows world wide
- Gave technical and sales presentations to key accounts and conferences
- Sought and managed collaborations with key opion leaders in the field leading to publication in high impact journal
Ecole Supérieure de Biotechnologie de Strasbourg (ESBS)
- Post Doc
2003 - 2004- Researched microtubule interactions with the mammalian cell cortex
Unilever\Leeds Foundation for Dermatological Research
- Post Doc