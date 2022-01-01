Menu

Lu GEDGE

Welwyn Garden City

Entreprises

  • Essen BioScience - Technical Sales specialist

    Welwyn Garden City 2010 - maintenant

  • Corning SAS - Senior Application Scientist

    Bagneaux-sur-Loing 2007 - maintenant

  • Covalys AG - Application Scientist\Marketing\Sales

    2005 - 2007 - Published 10 application notes
    - World-wide customer technical support (pharma, biotechnology and academic accounts)
    - Designed and managed product trainings for distribution partners sales and technical teams in US and Asia
    - Responsible for producing marketing collatoral (web site, instructions for use, data sheets, press releases) and key player in the launch of 22 products in 6 months
    - Responsible for developing UK customer base and sales
    - Respresented company at tradeshows world wide
    - Gave technical and sales presentations to key accounts and conferences
    - Sought and managed collaborations with key opion leaders in the field leading to publication in high impact journal

  • Ecole Supérieure de Biotechnologie de Strasbourg (ESBS) - Post Doc

    2003 - 2004 - Researched microtubule interactions with the mammalian cell cortex

  • Unilever\Leeds Foundation for Dermatological Research - Post Doc

    2003 - 2003 Developed Cell-based assays

Formations

  • University Of Leeds (Leeds)

    Leeds 1999 - 2003

  • Glasgow University (Glasgow)

    Glasgow 1995 - 1999 BSc

