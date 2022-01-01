Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Lu LU
Ajouter
Lu LU
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Open to the World.
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Grenoble Ecole de Management
Grenoble
2011 - 2013
MSc
Réseau
Adel OUNISSI
Chloé PENANT
Quang-Nguyen NGUYEN