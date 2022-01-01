Retail
Luca CICCARELLI
Ajouter
CAROUGE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Customer Satisfaction
Lean
Qualité
Six Sigma
TPM
Entreprises
Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Division Lean Manager
maintenant
Formations
Ecole Centrale ECN
Nantes
maintenant
Ecole Centrale ECN
Nantes
1996 - 1998
Informatique (Master Degree)
T.I.M.E. (Top Industrial Managers in Europe)
TIME est un programme de double diplôme financé par la Communauté Européenne.
Politecnico Di MILANO (Milano)
Milano
1993 - 2002
Ingénieur en Gestion d'Entreprise, option Systèmes de Production
Réseau
Béatrice LOYER
Brice BAYLE
Emmanuel PITON
Jean-Christophe LABUDA
Myriam BERNASCONI
Philippe HAMEL
Remi BAILLY
Sandrine GUIGNON
Xavier CAVILLON
