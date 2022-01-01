Menu

Lucia MINEUR

PARIS

En résumé

INSEEC, Bordeaux Masters in Wine Marketing and Management student seeking 6 months internship opportunity in the wine industry to acquire technical wine making/ cellar management skills. Enthusiastic, adaptable and hardworking.

Mes compétences :
Communication
Adobe Photoshop
Gestion de projet
Marketing
Community management
Adobe Illustrator
cellar management skills
boutique stock management
benchmarking
Yield management / Managing
Website Design
Responsible for Tourism
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Internet
Adobe Indesign
Rédaction

Entreprises

  • CHÂTEAU SMITH HAUT LAFITTE - Responsible for Tourism and events

    2013 - 2013 ✤ Conducted of wine tour visits (Individuals, business and VIP : average 300)
    ✤ Organized private wine tasting events in the Chateau
    ✤ Assisted in boutique stock management
    ✤ Administrative tasks
    ✤ Yield management / Managing schedules

  • Château Smith Haut Lafitte - Responsible for Tourism and events

    2013 - maintenant 7 months CHÂTEAU SMITH HAUT LAFITTE - Winery - B2B - B2C - Martillac - France
    * Conducted of wine tour visits (Individuals, business and VIP : average 300)
    * Organized private wine tasting events in the Chateau
    * Assisted in boutique stock management
    * Administrative tasks
    * Yield management / Managing schedules

  • \EXCEL - Director Event assistant

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Internship :
    ✤ Contributed to brainstorming to find original ideas of events  
    ✤ Customer report to optimize the relations and establish a follow-up 
    ✤ Writing of files of partnerships to finance the actions 
    ✤ Analysis of various event’s impact

  • Fundraising - Director Event assistant

    2011 - 2012 * Contributed to brainstorming to find original ideas of events
    * Customer report to optimize the relations and establish a follow-up
    * Writing of files of partnerships to finance the actions
    * Analysis of various event's impact

  • POWEO DIRECT ENERGIE - Marketing assistant

    2010 - 2011 Internship / Launch of product :
    ✤ Benchmark and competitive studies to position the product on the market
    ✤ Following up with 300 consumers for further benchmarking 
    ✤ Analyzing feedbacks and answers in questionnaires 
    ✤ Creating and updating customer reports

  • DIRECT ENERGIE - Energy company - Marketing assistant

    2010 - 2011 * Benchmark and competitive studies to position the product on the market
    * Following up with 300 consumers for further benchmarking
    * Analyzing feedbacks and answers in questionnaires
    * Creating and updating customer reports

  • Le Petit Futé - Advertising Network Business Assistant

    paris 2009 - 2010 ✤ Internet research
    ✤ FreeLance
    ✤ Phoning
    ✤ Management of the advertising insertion

  • Domaine Régis Minet - Brand Development Manager

    2009 - 2011 * Creation of a new visual identity
    * Creation of communication tools (business card, brochure, labels, mailing)
    * Website design : http://www.regisminet.com/

  • Domaine Régis Minet - Brand Development Manager

    2009 - 2011 Personal project :

    ✤ Creation of a new visual identity
    ✤ Creation of communication tools (business card, brochure, labels, mailing) ✤ Website design : http://www.regisminet.com/

  • Wine-Making - Cellar assistant

    2004 - 2008 * Works in vineyard : Pruning, Leaf removal, Hoisting, Harvest
    * Works in cellar : Bottling, Labelling

  • Domaine Régis Minet - Intern Wine-Making

    2004 - 2008 Student Job : ✤ Works in vineyard : Pruning, Leaf removal, Hoisting, Harvest

  • Domaine Saget La Perrière - Cellar assistant

    2004 - 2008 Student Job : ✤ Works in cellar : Bottling, Labelling

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :