Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Lucie TROCHAIN
Ajouter
Lucie TROCHAIN
VAUX SUR SEINE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Siremballage
- Credit manager
2008 - maintenant
Cabinet FIscal Wenisch
- Secretaire
2006 - 2008
TGI de Pontoise
- Secretaire
2005 - 2005
AC Nielsen
- Stagiaire
New York
2003 - 2003
Centre des impots
- Stagiaire
PARIS
2002 - 2002
Formations
CNED
Paris
2004 - 2005
Réseau
Aldo STRIPPOLI
Carole HAU-MORELET
Cédric FÉRAL
Christophe DUQUENOY
Clotilde EVREVIN
Corinne DARBOIS
Eric COURTIN
Julien FARRERAS
Rajae MESBAH KOCABOZ
Vincent MOREL
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z