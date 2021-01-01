Ludovic POITOU

Menu

  • ForgeRock, Inc. - Product Management Director & Managing Director of ForgeRock France

    2016 - maintenant Responsible for the ForgeRock Directory Services and ForgeRock Identity Gateway Products, part of the ForgeRock Identity Platform.
    Managing Director of the ForgeRock France entity.

  • ForgeRock Inc. - Product Manager, Managing Director of ForgeRock France

    2010 - 2016 Product Manager for the directory services line, and more specifically for OpenDJ, the open source directory services in Java: http://forgerock.org/opendj.
    Managing Director for ForgeRock France, and the Grenoble Engineering Center.

  • Oracle - Consulting Member of Technical Staff

    Colombes 2010 - 2010 July 2010 - September 2010. Architect in LDAP directory services and Community Manager for the OpenDS project.
    • Contribute to the development of the OpenDS project and its community.
    • Evangelize the OpenDS project, participating and presenting in Open Source, Java related conferences and forums.
    • Interact with internal and external customers, gathering feedback and driving product features for both OpenDS and Sun Directory Server Enterprise Edition.

  • Sun Microsystems, Inc. - Software Architect

    1995 - 2010 September 2007 - July 2010. Architect in LDAP directory services and Community Manager for the OpenDS project.
    • Contribute to the development of the OpenDS project and its community.
    • Evangelize the OpenDS project, participating and presenting in Open Source, Java related conferences and forums.
    • Interact with internal and external customers, gathering feedback and driving product features for both OpenDS and Sun Directory Server Enterprise Edition.

    July 2006 – September 2007. Architect investigating distributed databases for OpenDS an opensource directory service effort led by Sun.

    2004 - September 2007. Architect of Sun Java System Directory Server Enterprise Edition 6.
    • Provide guidance and support to external and internal customers of the Directory Server on best practices, features and troubleshooting.
    • Directly help customers with workshops and proof-of-concept deployments.
    • Drive evolution and development of the Directory products.
    • Active participation to Sun Web Services Architecture Review Committee since November 2004.

    1999 - 2004. Lead developer, Architect of Sun ONE Directory Server 5. (C , Unixes and Windows NT).
    • Designed, developed and enhanced the Multi Master Replication feature.
    • Developed enhancements to the products in all areas of the server (security, database, performances, extensions...)
    • In charge of conformance to the LDAPv3 standards.

    1996 - 1999. Lead developer of the Sun Directory Services products. (C, Solaris sparc and x86).
    • Designed and implemented support for SSL and SASL in the server and the client library.
    • Designed and implemented a Java based Directory data management tool.
    • Designed and implemented LDAPv3 support in the server and the client library.
    • Initiated and coordinated the LDAP Testing sessions at Connectathon in 1998 and 1999.

    1995-1996. Developer of Solstice X.400 Messager products 9.0 product.
    • Developed and implemented a billing tool (C++)
    • Developed the graphical administration interface (C, OpenLook).

    Participation to the IETF LDAP working groups since 1997: LDAPExt, LDAPbis and LDUP. Co-author of 3 Internet-Drafts.

