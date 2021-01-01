Ludovic POITOU

Mes compétences :
Open source
LDAP
Product management
Identity management
Java
Ouvert
Entreprises
ForgeRock, Inc.
- Product Management Director & Managing Director of ForgeRock France
2016 - maintenantResponsible for the ForgeRock Directory Services and ForgeRock Identity Gateway Products, part of the ForgeRock Identity Platform.
Managing Director of the ForgeRock France entity.
ForgeRock Inc.
- Product Manager, Managing Director of ForgeRock France
2010 - 2016Product Manager for the directory services line, and more specifically for OpenDJ, the open source directory services in Java: http://forgerock.org/opendj.
Managing Director for ForgeRock France, and the Grenoble Engineering Center.
Oracle
- Consulting Member of Technical Staff
Colombes2010 - 2010July 2010 - September 2010. Architect in LDAP directory services and Community Manager for the OpenDS project.
• Contribute to the development of the OpenDS project and its community.
• Evangelize the OpenDS project, participating and presenting in Open Source, Java related conferences and forums.
• Interact with internal and external customers, gathering feedback and driving product features for both OpenDS and Sun Directory Server Enterprise Edition.
Sun Microsystems, Inc.
- Software Architect
1995 - 2010September 2007 - July 2010. Architect in LDAP directory services and Community Manager for the OpenDS project.
July 2006 – September 2007. Architect investigating distributed databases for OpenDS an opensource directory service effort led by Sun.
2004 - September 2007. Architect of Sun Java System Directory Server Enterprise Edition 6.
• Provide guidance and support to external and internal customers of the Directory Server on best practices, features and troubleshooting.
• Directly help customers with workshops and proof-of-concept deployments.
• Drive evolution and development of the Directory products.
• Active participation to Sun Web Services Architecture Review Committee since November 2004.
1999 - 2004. Lead developer, Architect of Sun ONE Directory Server 5. (C , Unixes and Windows NT).
• Designed, developed and enhanced the Multi Master Replication feature.
• Developed enhancements to the products in all areas of the server (security, database, performances, extensions...)
• In charge of conformance to the LDAPv3 standards.
1996 - 1999. Lead developer of the Sun Directory Services products. (C, Solaris sparc and x86).
• Designed and implemented support for SSL and SASL in the server and the client library.
• Designed and implemented a Java based Directory data management tool.
• Designed and implemented LDAPv3 support in the server and the client library.
• Initiated and coordinated the LDAP Testing sessions at Connectathon in 1998 and 1999.
1995-1996. Developer of Solstice X.400 Messager products 9.0 product.
• Developed and implemented a billing tool (C++)
• Developed the graphical administration interface (C, OpenLook).
Participation to the IETF LDAP working groups since 1997: LDAPExt, LDAPbis and LDUP. Co-author of 3 Internet-Drafts.