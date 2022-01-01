Menu

Ludovic RIVAUX

PARIS

En résumé

Skills and Abilities:

- 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry with including sales, marketing, communication, online and offline distribution, ...
- Strong experiences in foreign countries and national and international markets (Europe, USA, Asia, Australasia, South America, Russia…)
- Professional workshops and sales calls
- Attention to details & customers focus- Dealing with all queries in a confidential and sensitive manner
- Strong organizational skills, managing people and changes
- Excellent communicator and driver of sales with strong presentation skills
- Ability to work in a high energy and demanding work environment
- Ability to create strong internal and external relationships
- Fluent French/English

Dynamic, a leader but also a team player, committed and passionnate.


Mes compétences :
eCommerce
Oracle Training Administration
Delphi

Entreprises

  • Hotel ROYAL Paris Arc de Triomphe - Directeur Général

    2013 - 2014 Groupe HR (4*, 58 chambres et Suites)
    Pilotage et gestion opérationnelle de l’établissement, en respect des objectifs définis avec les propriétaires et la Direction du groupe HR. Gérer, développer et optimiser la rentabilité tout en accompagnant la rénovation et le repositionnement.
    • Management d’une Équipe de 27 personnes, incluant les Etages, la Réception, la Réservation, la Salle des petits déjeuners, le Bar et la Responsable Commerciale
    • Optimisation au quotidien des ratios d’exploitation et du Revpar par un rééquilibrage des segments et du mix clients
    • Vieille et contrôle du yield management et de la démarche commerciale, incluant la distribution et l’e-réputation
    • Elaboration du budget, de la politique tarifaire et du PAC
    • Insuffler et accompagner une montée en gamme par la rénovation du produit
    • Optimisation de l’Occupation, du Prix Moyen et développement du C.A.
    Résultats : maintien d’une occupation forte de 83% annuel avec progression du Revpar de 7% en 2013. Rénovation complète de 20% de la capacité totale.

  • HOTEL CALIFORNIA Paris Champs Elysées - Directeur Commercial & Marketing

    2010 - 2013 Groupe HR (4*, 174 chambres et Suites, espaces séminaires, restaurant)

    Structurer et piloter l’activité commerciale – membre du Comité de Direction
    • Restructuration, organisation, gestion et management du service commercial (12 pers.) : réservation, ventes internes et externes (objectifs et résultats). Développement du CA 2010 (+13% vs Budget), 2011 et 2012 en respect des objectifs définis par le groupe
    • Optimisation de l’occupation, du Prix Moyen et du développement du C.A. des segments Affaires et Loisirs
    • Anticipation, suivi et mise en marchés après rénovations des chambres (complète en 3 ans)
    • Repositionnement stratégique : marchés Groupes Affaires (MICE – séminaires résidentiels) et du Corporate international
    • Définition/réalisation du budget, de la politique tarifaire et du Plan d’Actions Commerciales et Marketing (y compris communication et relations presse)
    • Suivi et animation des bureaux d’affiliation Worldhotels puis Preferred Hotels internationaux, participation aux salons et nombreux déplacements professionnels (Etats-Unis, Asie, Moyen Orient, Amérique du Sud,…)
    Résultats : C.A. 2013 en progression de 13% versus budget par le levier du prix moyen, avec 2 places gagnées dans le competitive set. Equipe fédérée autour des objectifs relevés, très ambitieux.
    Promotion interne au poste de Directeur d’une autre unité du Groupe HR après 3 années d’implication reconnue.

  • HRS - Hotel Reservation Service - Directeur Ventes Corporates France Benelux

    2008 - 2010 H.R.S Hôtel Réservation Service - Paris (75008)

    Structurer le Département commercial – membre Comité Direction
    • Organisation, gestion et management du service commercial Corporate (8 vendeurs) : Account et Key Account, formateurs
    Résultats : taux d’adoption de l’outil chez les clients en progression de 22% en 2009

  • PULLMAN Paris Rive Gauche - ex Sofitel Sèvres - Directeur Commercial et Marketing

    2002 - 2008 Missions : Piloter l'activité commerciale - membre Comité de Direction
    * Organisation, gestion et management du service commercial
    (21 pers.) : réservation, ventes, fidélisation, coordination
    * Optimisation de l'occupation, du prix moyen et
    développement du C.A. des segments affaires et loisirs
    * Anticipation, suivi et mise en marchés après rénovations
    * Repositionnement stratégique sur les marchés des Groupes
    Affaires (MICE - séminaires et conventions)
    * Définition et réalisation du budget, de la politique tarifaire et
    du Plan d'Actions Commerciales et Marketing
    * Suivi et animation des bureaux de vente internationaux,
    participation aux salons et nombreux déplacements
    professionnels (Europe, Etats-Unis, Asie, Russie)
    Résultats : mise en place de l'OGS (Offre Globale de Services),
    désigné hôtel pilote pour le lancement de la nouvelle marque du
    Groupe Accor Pulmann en 2007. Leader des Hôtels gros porteurs
    parisiens sur le marché MICE.

  • FRANTOUR PARIS BERTHIER - Directeur des Ventes

    1998 - 2002 (3 *, 700 chambres, 1500 m2 de salons, 3 restaurants)

    Missions : Définir, coordonner et superviser l'activité commerciale - membre
    du Comité de Direction
    * Management d'équipes et coordination inter-services ;
    * Gestion et développement de portefeuilles clients (affaires et
    loisirs)
    * Recrutement et montée en compétences d'une force de vente
    externe
    Résultats : choisi par Accor en 2001 pour devenir le flag ship IBIS

  • Libertel et Demeure Hotels - Responsable des Ventes Europe du Nord

    1995 - 1998 Libertel et Demeure Hotels, intégré au groupe ACCOR en 2000
    (47 hôtels, 2, 3 et 4*, France et International)

    Développer et fidéliser les marchés d’Europe du Nord (Allemagne, Benelux et Scandinavie) pour l’ensemble du groupe et sur tous les segments affaires et loisirs

Formations

  • ESTHUA

    Angers 1989 - 1992 Magistère Tourisme d'Affaires - Hôtellerie / Congrès

    Validation au cours de ces 3 années de la licence et d ela maîtrise Tourisme / aménagement du territoire

  • Lycée Ernest Renan

    Saint Brieuc 1988 - 1989 B.T.S. Tourisme

Réseau