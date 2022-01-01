Ludovic RIVAUX

Skills and Abilities:



- 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry with including sales, marketing, communication, online and offline distribution, ...

- Strong experiences in foreign countries and national and international markets (Europe, USA, Asia, Australasia, South America, Russia…)

- Professional workshops and sales calls

- Attention to details & customers focus- Dealing with all queries in a confidential and sensitive manner

- Strong organizational skills, managing people and changes

- Excellent communicator and driver of sales with strong presentation skills

- Ability to work in a high energy and demanding work environment

- Ability to create strong internal and external relationships

- Fluent French/English



Dynamic, a leader but also a team player, committed and passionnate.





Mes compétences :

eCommerce

Oracle Training Administration

Delphi