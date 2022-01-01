Menu

Ludovic ROUX

MARSEILLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Entity Framework
Microsoft Windows Server
Microsoft SQL Server
ASP.NET
Microsoft Project
C#
MVC
Microsoft .NET
Merise
Microsoft Windows
Conception UML
Visual studio
JQuery
PowerAMC
XML
Agile Development
JavaScript
webservice
Hibernate
HTML 5
CSS 3
PERT
Transact-SQL
Agile Scrum
UML/OMT
Hyper-V
AJAX

Entreprises

  • Philae - Développeur .NET

    2015 - maintenant

  • Digit'Hall - Technicien Informatique

    2010 - 2014 * Gestion d'un parc informatique, prise de main à distance, gestion de ticket d'incident ;
    * Réalisation de DNS, Active Directory, DHCP, HyperV, Exchange Serveur, sous Windows Serveur 2008, 2012 et 2011 Foundation, standard, Enterprise et SBS. ;
    * Configuration routeur, mise en place de réseau, câblage, baie de brassage. ;
    * Gestion d'équipe.

  • Logiciel GED - Technicien

    2009 - 2010 * Mise en place de logiciel de GED, configuration, paramétrage de la solution. ;
    * Formation utilisateur.

Formations

  • AFPA

    Marseille St Jérôme 2014 - 2015

  • AFPA Toulon La Valette AFPA

    Toulon La Valette 2008 - 2008 Formation de Technicien Supérieur en Support Informatique

    La Valette du Var (83)

  • CNED

    A Distance 2005 - 2006 Bac STT

