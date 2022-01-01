Retail
Ludovic SAVELLI
Ludovic SAVELLI
MELBOURNE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LION Dairy & Drinks - Melbourne - AUSTRALIE
- Category Leader
2012 - maintenant
LION Dairy & Drinks - Melbourne - AUSTRALIE
- Category Manager Projects
2012 - 2012
BEIERSDORF - Nivea
- Responsable du Category Management
2008 - 2011
Encadrement d'une équipe de 5 Category Managers sur les marques Nivea, Hansaplast et Labello
PEPSICO
- Category Manager Senior
2007 - 2008
KIMBERLY-CLARK
- Key Account Manager
Nanterre
2002 - 2007
Category Development Manager : 1 an
Key Account Manager : 4 ans
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE
- Customer Development Manager
Bois-Colombes
2000 - 2002
Formations
Bordeaux Ecole De Management
Talence
1996 - 2000