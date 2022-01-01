Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ludovic SEBERT
Ajouter
Ludovic SEBERT
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Terre imterm
- Trie de pomme de terre
2014 - 2014
Formations
Langevin A Salaumine (Lens)
Lens
2014 - 2014
Langevin Sallaumine (Lens)
Lens
2009 - maintenant
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel