Ludovic STEURS

Born in Belgium, living at the coast-side and working through Europe, Ludovic focuses on helping leaders and teams increase their effectiveness through self-discovery, authenticity, adapting and connecting.





Ludovic’s knowledge and interest in Psychological Types ensures an uncommon expertise in those matters. The expression of his own individuation process has continued through his study of Marston,certified DiSC Trainer, and the gaining of qualification as NLP Practitioner and Master.



Thinking and acting for the Customer, he analyses the current situation and listening takes priority. With you, he will share your problems and look for new opportunities. His workshop « out of the box » will culminate in a powerfull and successfull actionplan.





Clients including Febelfin, Mini, Novartis, ING, GDF Suez,EDF Luminus, Bayer, Bmw, Harley-Davidson, Boëringer-Ingelheim, Merck, Ducati, AG insurance, Triumph, the Dutch Flower Council, Marine Power, Bosch-Siemens, D'Ieteren, Estée Lauder, Autorola and many others have retained Ludovic as a Senior-consultant.





Mes compétences :

Coaching

Créativité

Leadership

Marketing

Sales

Sales & Marketing