Ludovic THIBAUD
Ajouter
NANTES
En résumé
Beatmaker pour The Furious Beats
Entreprises
IMA protect
- Opérateur en télésurveillance
2017 - maintenant
Securitas
- A.P.S.Q
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2016 - 2017
ICO rené Gauducheau
- Brancardier
2015 - 2016
S.L.A.S.
- A.D.S.
2012 - 2013
NCN
- Brancardier
2011 - 2012
Brancardage et stérilisation
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Davy PASSARD
Delphine Sire BGE PAYS DE LA LOIRE
Denis BOUILLET
Elinda GEORGES-LAGARDE
Pierre DENIS
Sandrine MAKLES
Solène BAELEN
Thierry LE