Ludovic VACHEY
Ludovic VACHEY
Boulogne-Billancourt
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Alten
- Ingénieur d'études
Boulogne-Billancourt
2006 - maintenant
Formations
EPMI
Cergy Pontoise
2003 - 2006
IUT SRC (Services Et Réseaux De Communication)
Dijon
2001 - 2003
DUT
Réseau
Mohammed BELKHAYAT
Pascal VINET
Patrick ZAFRAN
Pinglin NICOLAS
Sébastien DA SILVA
Thibaud BRUNEL