Ludovic VANAERT

LE MANS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Catia v5
siemens NX 3-5-7-8
Plasturgie
Calcul rdm
Mise au point moteur

Entreprises

  • Wilo salmson france - Ingénieur bureau d'études

    2013 - maintenant Plasturgie
    Implantation électrique
    Avant projet

  • Actech - Ingénieur bureau d'études

    2008 - maintenant Mecatronic
    Plasturgie
    Calcul de structures
    Tôlerie

  • Mader racing - Ingénieur bureau d'étude

    2006 - 2006

  • Mecachrome vibraye - Apprenti ingénieur

    Amboise 2003 - 2006

Formations

