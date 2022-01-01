Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ludovic VANAERT
Ajouter
Ludovic VANAERT
LE MANS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Catia v5
siemens NX 3-5-7-8
Plasturgie
Calcul rdm
Mise au point moteur
Entreprises
Wilo salmson france
- Ingénieur bureau d'études
2013 - maintenant
Plasturgie
Implantation électrique
Avant projet
Actech
- Ingénieur bureau d'études
2008 - maintenant
Mecatronic
Plasturgie
Calcul de structures
Tôlerie
Mader racing
- Ingénieur bureau d'étude
2006 - 2006
Mecachrome vibraye
- Apprenti ingénieur
Amboise
2003 - 2006
Formations
ISMANS
Le Mans
2009 - 2010
Master international automobile
Institut Des Techniques De L'Ingénieur De L'Industrie De Haute-Normandie (ITII-HN)
Evreux
2003 - 2006
Ingénieur industrialisation
Lycée Vauban MCI
Brest
2001 - 2003
Bts moteur à combustion interne
Réseau
Arnaud DEROUET
Baptiste DURAND
Cédric GESLIN
Félix DE GRASSET
Franck GROLLEAU
Guénolé PALUD
Medhi GUEDON
Romain COCHET
Sarah VASSEUR