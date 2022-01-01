Menu

Ludovic VIARD

MARSEILLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Windows server 2008 R2
Workstation
WordPress
VMware ESX
VMware
Upgrade
Sitecore CMS
Search Engine Optimisation
Microsoft Windows Server 2012
Joomla!
Fusion
Drupal
Content Management
Apple Mac

Entreprises

  • Trafalgar Tours - Web Assistant & Project Management

    2014 - 2014 Upgrade of the Website with the SiteCore CMS (building web pages)
    Entering content into the content management system

  • Microsoft - Demonstrator

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2013 - 2013 sell and Demonstrate the New Microsoft Surface & Windows 8.
    Commercial animation

  • Apple - Solution Consultant

    PARIS 2012 - 2012 Apple Solution Consultant
    Sell and Demonstrate the New IPad mini & IMac
    Commercial Animation

  • Parallels - Demonstrator

    2012 - 2012 Parallels Desktop for Mac, launch of version 8
    Have to sell and Demonstrate the Power of the Virtualization Software on Mac.
    Be able to Run Windows in Mac OS by virtualization.

  • Home Services - System & Network administrator & Webmaster

    2012 - 2012 Manage the Website with Drupal (http://www.home-services.com)
    Management of the Group's installed base of IT equipment with Windows server 2008 R2 (180 Desktops)
    Installation of VOIP
    Social Media Optimisation and SEO Campaign

  • Katherine Vasseur, International - Stylist

    2011 - 2011 Webmaster & SEO in intership
    E-commerce création with Prestashop (http://www.katherine-vasseur.com)
    Google adwords
    Social Media Optimisation and SEO Campaign

  • Travel - AdventureWay

    2011 - 2011 Webmaster & SEO in intership
    Manage the Website with Joomla (http://www.adventureway.fr)
    Google adwords
    Social Media Optimisation and SEO Campaign

  • Intervalles - Street Marketing

    Paris 2009 - 2010 (5 years of interim from 2009 to 2014)
    Street Marketing
    Commercial animation
    Team Leader

  • La Truffe Noire - Barman & Waiter

    Marseille 2009 - 2010 (5 years of interim from 2009 to 2014)
    La Truffe Noire, Catering service, (4 years of interim)
    Work for prestigious events with RICARD and the city of Marseille
    ( international congresses..)

