Ludovic VIARD

Mes compétences :
Windows server 2008 R2
Workstation
WordPress
VMware ESX
VMware
Upgrade
Sitecore CMS
Search Engine Optimisation
Microsoft Windows Server 2012
Joomla!
Fusion
Drupal
Content Management
Apple Mac
Entreprises
Trafalgar Tours
- Web Assistant & Project Management
2014 - 2014Upgrade of the Website with the SiteCore CMS (building web pages)
Entering content into the content management system
Microsoft
- Demonstrator
Issy-les-Moulineaux.2013 - 2013sell and Demonstrate the New Microsoft Surface & Windows 8.
Commercial animation
Apple
- Solution Consultant
PARIS2012 - 2012Apple Solution Consultant
Sell and Demonstrate the New IPad mini & IMac
Commercial Animation
Parallels
- Demonstrator
2012 - 2012Parallels Desktop for Mac, launch of version 8
Have to sell and Demonstrate the Power of the Virtualization Software on Mac.
Be able to Run Windows in Mac OS by virtualization.
Home Services
- System & Network administrator & Webmaster
2012 - 2012Manage the Website with Drupal (http://www.home-services.com)
Management of the Group's installed base of IT equipment with Windows server 2008 R2 (180 Desktops)
Installation of VOIP
Social Media Optimisation and SEO Campaign
Katherine Vasseur, International
- Stylist
2011 - 2011 Webmaster & SEO in intership
E-commerce création with Prestashop (http://www.katherine-vasseur.com)
Google adwords
Social Media Optimisation and SEO Campaign
Travel
- AdventureWay
2011 - 2011 Webmaster & SEO in intership
Manage the Website with Joomla (http://www.adventureway.fr)
Google adwords
Social Media Optimisation and SEO Campaign
Intervalles
- Street Marketing
Paris2009 - 2010(5 years of interim from 2009 to 2014)
Street Marketing
Commercial animation
Team Leader
La Truffe Noire
- Barman & Waiter
Marseille2009 - 2010(5 years of interim from 2009 to 2014)
La Truffe Noire, Catering service, (4 years of interim)
Work for prestigious events with RICARD and the city of Marseille
( international congresses..)