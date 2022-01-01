Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Luigi PASCALI
Ajouter
Luigi PASCALI
LE PLESSIS PATE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SAS institute
- Responsables grands comptes
1999 - maintenant
Cabletron system
- Consultant
1997 - 1999
DIGITAL
- Consulant réseaux
1995 - 1997
TRT-TI
- Aprés vente
1983 - 1995
DFEI
- Gérant
1981 - 1983
Bull
- Méthode
Les Clayes-sous-Bois
1979 - 1981
Formations
Institut National Des Télécommunications (Evry)
Evry
1993 - 1995
ingenerie du logiciel
IUT Belfort
Belfort
1977 - 1979
electronique
Lycée Raoul Follereau
Belfort
1974 - 1977