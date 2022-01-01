Menu

Luis BITTENCOURT

LEVALLOIS PERRET

En résumé

International Project Management
Purchasing Strategy – Supplier Management
Fluent in 6 European Languages (Portuguese, French, German, English, Spanish and Italien)
Member of the Brazilian Chamber of Commerce in France

Mes compétences :
Procurement

Entreprises

  • ArcelorMittal - Global Purchasing Engineer MRO

    2006 - 2011 Paris Area, France

    Strategic Sourcing for the optimisation of the supplier panel for maintenance, repair and operation standard mechanical parts for maintenance, reduction of costs and stocks.
    Transversal Management of the Purchasing Teams (Internal Customers).
    Coordination of Best Pratices and TCO actions
    Quality Delegate

  • ArcelorMittal - Industrial Gases Purchaser

    2002 - 2005 Paris Area, France

    Negotiation of Bulk, On-Site and Pipeline Supply Gas Contracts (>100) for plants in Luxemburg, France and Belgium
    Redefinition of suppliers market shares
    Deployment of Standard Contracts over the geographical perimeter
    Supplier approval
    Contract audits

  • ArcelorMittal - Project Buyer

    2000 - 2002 Paris Area, France

    Negotiation for the outsourced industrial services of a multi utilities plant ( >100 million €), during the construction of Vega do Sul Plant, in Brazil, to produce one million tonnes of steel per year (Pickling, Cold Rolling and Hot Dip Galvanising Lines)
    Negotiation with state owned companies for the supply of industrial water, electricity, natural gas and inbound harbour services (raw material)

  • Atlas Copco - Senior Sales Engineer

    Saint-Ouen l'Aumone 1990 - 2000 Paris Area, France

    Key Account Manager for Industrial Gases Manufacturers and Oil and Gas Engineering Companies (one in Japan).
    Diagnostic of needs, feasibilities studies, basic project, commercial proposals based on analysis of technical specifications, contracts negotiation, after sales services during guarantee period
    Sales development in France
    Customer training

  • Metso - Project Manager

    Helsinki 1984 - 1990 Mulhouse Area, France

    Analysis of customer's needs, technical and commercial proposals for non-wovens' drying and finishing systems for European customers.
    Start-up; follow-up, contractual technical performances approval, non conformities and breakdown analysis

  • Siemens Energy - Project Engineer

    Saint-Denis 1982 - 1984 Duisburg Area, Germany

    Centrifugal Gas Compressors

  • Krupp Foundation - Internship

    1980 - 1982 Several Locations, Germany

    Training program for Brazilian executivers in German business practices (industrial environment)

  • Natron Engineering - Project Engineer

    1979 - 1980 Rio de Janeiro Area, Brazil

    Technical Specifications for Rotating Machines in projects for oil and gas industries

Formations

  • Université Fédérale De Rio De Janeiro UFRJ (Rio De Janeiro)

    Rio De Janeiro 1974 - 1978 Ingénieur Mécanicien

