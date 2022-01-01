Luis BITTENCOURT

International Project Management
Purchasing Strategy – Supplier Management
Fluent in 6 European Languages (Portuguese, French, German, English, Spanish and Italien)
Member of the Brazilian Chamber of Commerce in France
Mes compétences :
Procurement
Entreprises
ArcelorMittal
- Global Purchasing Engineer MRO
2006 - 2011Paris Area, France
Strategic Sourcing for the optimisation of the supplier panel for maintenance, repair and operation standard mechanical parts for maintenance, reduction of costs and stocks.
Transversal Management of the Purchasing Teams (Internal Customers).
Coordination of Best Pratices and TCO actions
Quality Delegate
ArcelorMittal
- Industrial Gases Purchaser
2002 - 2005Paris Area, France
Negotiation of Bulk, On-Site and Pipeline Supply Gas Contracts (>100) for plants in Luxemburg, France and Belgium
Redefinition of suppliers market shares
Deployment of Standard Contracts over the geographical perimeter
Supplier approval
Contract audits
ArcelorMittal
- Project Buyer
2000 - 2002Paris Area, France
Negotiation for the outsourced industrial services of a multi utilities plant ( >100 million €), during the construction of Vega do Sul Plant, in Brazil, to produce one million tonnes of steel per year (Pickling, Cold Rolling and Hot Dip Galvanising Lines)
Negotiation with state owned companies for the supply of industrial water, electricity, natural gas and inbound harbour services (raw material)
Atlas Copco
- Senior Sales Engineer
Saint-Ouen l'Aumone1990 - 2000Paris Area, France
Key Account Manager for Industrial Gases Manufacturers and Oil and Gas Engineering Companies (one in Japan).
Diagnostic of needs, feasibilities studies, basic project, commercial proposals based on analysis of technical specifications, contracts negotiation, after sales services during guarantee period
Sales development in France
Customer training
Metso
- Project Manager
Helsinki1984 - 1990Mulhouse Area, France
Analysis of customer's needs, technical and commercial proposals for non-wovens' drying and finishing systems for European customers.
Start-up; follow-up, contractual technical performances approval, non conformities and breakdown analysis
Siemens Energy
- Project Engineer
Saint-Denis1982 - 1984Duisburg Area, Germany
Centrifugal Gas Compressors
Krupp Foundation
- Internship
1980 - 1982Several Locations, Germany
Training program for Brazilian executivers in German business practices (industrial environment)
Natron Engineering
- Project Engineer
1979 - 1980Rio de Janeiro Area, Brazil
Technical Specifications for Rotating Machines in projects for oil and gas industries
Formations
Université Fédérale De Rio De Janeiro UFRJ (Rio De Janeiro)