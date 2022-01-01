Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Luis DA COSTA
Ajouter
Luis DA COSTA
MULHOUSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
....
Mes compétences :
Vente
Relation client
Management équipe commercial
Entreprises
NOVA DFL France
- SALES MANAGER EUROPE
2017 - 2017
Mise en place de la structure commerciale
Plan marketing
Négociation avec les distributeurs sur la France et le reste de l’Europe
DENTSPLY GAC
- Responsable Commercial Région Est + Luxembourg
York
2014 - maintenant
DENTALKOM
- Directeur Commercial
2013 - 2013
AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS FRANCE
- DIRECTEUR REGIONAL
2002 - 2012
Formations
Lycée Albert Schweitzer
Mulhouse
1992 - 1993
Bac B
Réseau
Benoit WERNER
Cécile BERONI
Confor SARL
Damien GOY *
François GAUTIER
Frederic SITTERLE
John HORMAIN
Maud ALLAIRE
Yanka UZAN