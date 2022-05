Wildlife and Fine Artist, with substantial technical skills and professional experience. Commissions focus specially on Fine Arts: Fine Portrait Drawings & Paintings or Wildlife Painting & Illustration (Oil & Watercolor), Pencil Drawing, Sacred Art and Sacred Geometry.



Instructor on Sacred Geometry: gives conferences, seminars, workshops and long-term classes. Organizes visits to sacred sites and monuments.



Provides services in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese or Italian.



Mes compétences :

Art

Artist

Artiste

Artiste peintre

Arts

fine arts

Géométrie

Graphite

Oil painting

Painter

Painting

Peintre

Peinture

Pencil

Pintura

Portrait

Portraits

Teacher

Teaching