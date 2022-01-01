Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Luis FLORES
Ajouter
Luis FLORES
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Développement commercial
Conseil
Entreprises
Facilitess / Groupe ARMONIA (Phone - Regie)
- Responsable Du Service Exploitation France
2013 - maintenant
Facilitess / Groupe ARMONIA (Phone-Regie)
- Responsable Du Service Exploitation Île De France
2010 - 2012
Facilitess / Groupe Phone-Regie
- Responsable Qualité
2008 - 2010
Facilitess / Phone Regie
- Responsable De Comptes
2006 - 2008
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Benoît MAÏLANTZ
Camille AMEUR
Céline BAPTISTA
Frédéric GASSON
Gregory MONNARD
Jean-Christophe PICHOT
Kamel DEKALI
Sebastien DOUET-MÉLÉO
Stephan BOURGEOIS
Valerie ROUSSEAU