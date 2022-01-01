Menu

Luis FLORES

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Développement commercial
Conseil

Entreprises

  • Facilitess / Groupe ARMONIA (Phone - Regie) - Responsable Du Service Exploitation France

    2013 - maintenant

  • Facilitess / Groupe ARMONIA (Phone-Regie) - Responsable Du Service Exploitation Île De France

    2010 - 2012

  • Facilitess / Groupe Phone-Regie - Responsable Qualité

    2008 - 2010

  • Facilitess / Phone Regie - Responsable De Comptes

    2006 - 2008

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau