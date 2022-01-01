Menu

Luis NOVELLA

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Invyctus Group - Managing Director

    2012 - maintenant

  • Institute of Directors, France - Chairman

    2010 - maintenant

  • Accenture - Senior Executive

    Paris 2010 - 2012

  • Areva - VP Business Technology

    Paris La Defense 2008 - 2010

  • The Hackett Group - Director

    2006 - 2008

  • Vivat Group - Principal Consultant

    2002 - 2005 Transition Manager for strategic transformations at: Avis Europe and Chubb Italy.
    Growth strategy for Succeed Consultancy.
    Leader of strategy development for IMSS's CIO office.
    Interim COO at Etelix telecommunications.

  • InterWorld - VP EMEA

    2000 - 2001

  • KPMG - Partner

    Courbevoie 1998 - 2000

Formations

  • Australian Graduate School Of Management AGSM (Sydney)

    Sydney 2000 - 2000 General Management

    SMDP

  • University Of South Florida (Tampa)

    Tampa 1990 - 1993 Business

