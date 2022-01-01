Luisa FUMAGALLI

Mes compétences :
Management
Pier review
Health and safety compliance
Project Management
Environmental compliance
Due Diligence
Environmental consulting
Entreprises
ERM FRANCE
- EHS Senior consultant
2015 - maintenantLuisa regularly takes part in regulatory EHS performance audits, EHS and Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) due diligence audits and subcontractors’ qualification audits including EHS and social aspects. She performed regulatory EHS performance audits of numerous industrial sites involved in various industrial sectors (chemical, glass, automotive, paper production, metal work, etc.). These audits were performed in the context of the monitoring of the performance of these sites by their Corporate.
As a Project Manager, she’s has been involved in the management of large international EHS auditing programmes and of transaction international multi-site EHS audit projects, involving other Opcos and subcontractors. She notably managed an international multi-site EHS audit project in the context of the divestiture of a portfolio of 22 chemical sites (adhesive production) located in France and abroad in 2014. Luisa also manages a qualification audit program for a major pharmaceutical company (similar to PSCI and TfS audits).
Luisa’s experience in the field of contaminated sites management includes the design, supervision and interpretation of soil and groundwater investigations.
Luisa has international work experience, notably in Great Britain, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Greece, Italy, Greece and the Czech Republic
URS
- Project Engineer
2006 - 2015Phase I / Environmental Site Assessments
• Management of multi-site audit projects as part of due diligence activities, working with client acquisition / divestiture teams: data rooms, site assessments, reporting;
• Environmental audits including assessment of regulatory compliance, associated costs and liabilities related to soil and groundwater contamination in diverse industrial sectors: extraction and mineral treatment, foundry, prosthesis manufacturing, plastic injection, drug delivery systems, prestressed concrete elements.
Phase II / Soil and groundwater investigations
• Design and supervision of field investigations of former and existing industrial sites in view of assessing environmental impacts and associated liabilities for Due Diligence purposes and as part of detailed risk assessments;
• Preparation of Occupational Safety Plans;
• Supervision of soil borings and monitoring wells installation;
• Soil and groundwater sampling;
• Liaise with laboratories and sub-contractors;
• Results interpretation and reporting.
Phase III / Polluted sites remediation
• Supervision of contaminated soil excavations in a former metal parts manufacturing plant for aeronautic, aerospace and defense industries;
• Redaction of the remediation works closure report.
Historical and Documentary studies
• Identification of former activities, operators and associated potential sources for soil and/or groundwater contamination in a former army fort and its neighbourhood for the local sanitary authorities.
Qualified BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method)assessor.