Luisa ROCA PAIXAO

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Projects research coordination
theoretical affinity prediction analysis
Scientific Research
Presenting Posters
Product Management
Project Management
R&D
Research and development implementation
Science Management
Teamwork

Entreprises

  • Xperium - Stand facilitator

    2018 - 2019 Stand facilitator at Xperium, University of Lille, -------
    * Oral communications for the general public (mostly students) of scientific research held in academic laboratories. Scientific dissemination.

  • University of Lille - Research Project Manager in Materials Science

    2016 - maintenant material science, UMET, MMT, -------
    * Projects research coordination for cocrystallization of several pharmaceutical molecules.
    * Managing the theoretical affinity prediction analysis for the studied systems.
    * Development of different protocols of cocrystal synthesis.
    * Scientific articles writing, study reports and patent documentation.

  • Cea Saclay - Research Project Manager in chemistry

    Gif-sur-Yvette 2016 - 2016 BioWinTech/LICSEN, CEA
    * Research project management: Surface treatment of polydimethyloxane with heparine-like molecules.

  • Université De Lille - PhD student

    Villeneuve d&amp;#39;Ascq 2016 - 2020

  • University of Lisbon - Research Project Manager in chemistry

    2014 - 2014 * Research project management: Synthesis and photocatalytic activity of titanate nanotubes modified with vitamin B12.

Formations

  • University Of Maryland (Maryland)

    Maryland 2020 - 2020 Online Course (edX Platform) in Product Management Fundamentals,

  • University Of Lille

    Lille 2016 - maintenant Doctor of Philosophy

    the scope of the international project ``Innovative Multicomponent Drug DEsign'', UMET,
    Investigation of the physical state of new materials for the formulation of pharmaceutical molecules of very low solubility.

  • University Of Genoa DIBE (Genoa)

    Genoa 2015 - 2015 Summer School On Science Management for Scientist and Engineers (SoSMSE),

  • Université De Porto (Porto / Genoa)

    Porto / Genoa 2014 - 2016 Masters Degree

    European excellence program ERASMUS Mundus
    Major Chemistry at the University of Porto
    and Material Science and Engineering at University of Genoa, Italy.

  • Pierre And Marie Curie University

    Paris 2011 - 2014 Bachelors Degree

    Bachelor's degree major chemistry, cum laude distinction.
    Pierre and Marie Curie University, Paris, France.
    Participation in the international exchange PIL-Atlântico program

