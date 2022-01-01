Luisa ROCA PAIXAO

Mes compétences :
Projects research coordination
theoretical affinity prediction analysis
Scientific Research
Presenting Posters
Product Management
Project Management
R&D
Research and development implementation
Science Management
Teamwork
Entreprises
Xperium
- Stand facilitator
2018 - 2019Stand facilitator at Xperium, University of Lille, -------
* Oral communications for the general public (mostly students) of scientific research held in academic laboratories. Scientific dissemination.
University of Lille
- Research Project Manager in Materials Science
2016 - maintenantmaterial science, UMET, MMT, -------
* Projects research coordination for cocrystallization of several pharmaceutical molecules.
* Managing the theoretical affinity prediction analysis for the studied systems.
* Development of different protocols of cocrystal synthesis.
* Scientific articles writing, study reports and patent documentation.
Cea Saclay
- Research Project Manager in chemistry
Gif-sur-Yvette 2016 - 2016BioWinTech/LICSEN, CEA
* Research project management: Surface treatment of polydimethyloxane with heparine-like molecules.
Université De Lille
- PhD student
Villeneuve d&#39;Ascq2016 - 2020
University of Lisbon
- Research Project Manager in chemistry
2014 - 2014* Research project management: Synthesis and photocatalytic activity of titanate nanotubes modified with vitamin B12.
Formations
University Of Maryland (Maryland)
Maryland2020 - 2020Online Course (edX Platform) in Product Management Fundamentals,
the scope of the international project ``Innovative Multicomponent Drug DEsign'', UMET,
Investigation of the physical state of new materials for the formulation of pharmaceutical molecules of very low solubility.
University Of Genoa DIBE (Genoa)
Genoa2015 - 2015Summer School On Science Management for Scientist and Engineers (SoSMSE),
Université De Porto (Porto / Genoa)
Porto / Genoa2014 - 2016Masters Degree
European excellence program ERASMUS Mundus
Major Chemistry at the University of Porto
and Material Science and Engineering at University of Genoa, Italy.