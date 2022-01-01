Lukasz JACQUET-KOTLAREK

-
Breakfast Lunch and Dinner
- Owner
2013 - maintenant
BLD is a creative agency.
Ideas + Craft
We shape engaging experiences.
We maximize the perceived value for every brand.
Proximity
We put the consumer at the center of each decision.
We are open minded and create partnerships with brands.
We create digital products/experiences that drive business.
- UX/UI Strategy
- Ecommerce Performance
- Digital Design & Development
- Social Media Strategy
- Innovation
We translate your brand vision into inspiring contents.
- Art Direction & Content
- Live Film / Shoot Production
- 2D & 3D Design
- Motion Graphics
- AR / VR
We help innovate & keep connected to the demands of daily life.
- Brand Strategy
- Identity Design
- Experience Design
- Copywriting
- Brand Guidelines

Onirim
- Film director
2012 - 2013
Onirim is an independant production company.
We produce commercial, brand content, photo and music.
TV Commercials: Guerlain - Nestlé - Osiao - Office du tourisme du Sénégal...

The Frame Factory
- Directeur Associé - Gérant
2009 - 2011
The Frame Factory est une société spécialisée dans l'édition et la production de contenus éditoriaux et vidéos de marque.
Clients :
Agences MEDIAGONG – PUBLICIS NET – DRAFT FCB PARIS
Marques :
L'Oréal (Garnier International, Gemey Maybelline, Helena Rubinstein, Narta, …)
Danone (Actimel, Jockey, Danette, ...) Groupe BEL (Apericube, La Vache Qui Rit)
Nivea, Eucerin, Oreo, Kenzo, Guy Laroche, Volvic, Schneider Electric, Universal Music, Warner, Sony BMG,...

Mediagong
- TV Producer - Réalisateur
2005 - 2009
Direction de production et réalisation des contenus de l’agence.
Marques :
L'Oréal Paris/Professionnel, Gemey, Biotherm, Vivelle dop, Mennen, Yves Rocher, Camille Albanne, Galérie Noémie, Ushuaïa, Danone, Badoit, Danette, Gervais, Danonino, Kinder, Géant Vert, Jockey, Sony BMG, Warner Music France, Airness, Schneider Electric, Butagaz...

Digital District
- Graphiste Flame
2003 - 2005
Graphiste en charge des trucages et retouches (publicité Tv, clips et long-métrage).
Références Publicité Tv :
Alice, Audi A3, Audi A6, Bouygues Telecom, Accor, Garnier, Playstation, Sony Ericsson,...
Références Clips:
Pascal Obispo, Raphaël, Calogéro, J. Hallyday, Sebastien Tellier, Ridan, ...
Réferences Longs-Métrages:
Un ticket pour l'Espace, Les Poupées Russes, l'Empire des Loups, Insolence...