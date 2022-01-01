Menu

Lukasz SZYMCZAK

Entzheim

En résumé

My experience in management, strong technical skills and easy multicultural adaptation enabled me to drive teams and deliver projects and customer satisfaction with success.

With a positive and enthusiastic attitude, focused on customer satisfaction, coupled with a hard working nature, has led to many successes in high value and complex projects for top 10 world telecom operators. Fluent in French, Polish and English, I have been working closely with clients and teams based in Europe, USA and India.

Specialties
- Project management and Delivery Management
- Managed Services
- Service Desk
- Team Management (over 20 people)
- Pre-Sales and new business opportunities development

contact: lukasz.szymczak@gmail.com

Mes compétences :
Management de projets
Management d'équipes
Avant vente
Offshore
Delivery Management
Hosting and Managed Services
Stratégie d'entreprise
Cloud
Marketing opérationnel
Gestion des opérations

Entreprises

  • Quonex - Directeur IT, Marketing et Strategie Groupe

    Entzheim 2017 - maintenant

  • NBS System - Directeur des Services et Support

    paris 2015 - 2017

  • NBS System - Directeur de Projets

    paris 2013 - 2015

  • OnMobile - Senior Project Manager

    PARIS 17 2008 - 2013 Senior Project Manager (Nov.08 - Aug. 13)

  • Beijaflore - Manager

    Paris 2005 - 2008 Project Manager of VAS for Orange (Nov.06-Nov.08)

    Project Manager IPTV for Axione (Feb.06-Nov.06)

    Improving governance of the leased data connections for Neuf Cegetel (SFR) (May 05-Feb.06)

  • Sylis R3D - Network Engineer

    2004 - 2005 The service TV over ADSL was launched in France under "MaLigneTV". There was a need to put in place the information treatment, I was charged with preparation of quantitative studies and statistics for the marketing team.

Formations

Réseau