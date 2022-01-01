My experience in management, strong technical skills and easy multicultural adaptation enabled me to drive teams and deliver projects and customer satisfaction with success.
With a positive and enthusiastic attitude, focused on customer satisfaction, coupled with a hard working nature, has led to many successes in high value and complex projects for top 10 world telecom operators. Fluent in French, Polish and English, I have been working closely with clients and teams based in Europe, USA and India.
Specialties
- Project management and Delivery Management
- Managed Services
- Service Desk
- Team Management (over 20 people)
- Pre-Sales and new business opportunities development
contact: lukasz.szymczak@gmail.com
Mes compétences :
Management de projets
Management d'équipes
Avant vente
Offshore
Delivery Management
Hosting and Managed Services
Stratégie d'entreprise
Cloud
Marketing opérationnel
Gestion des opérations