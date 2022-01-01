Retail
Luke BERRY
Luke BERRY
NANTES
En résumé
Entreprises
Team Voile Banque Populaire
- Technicien
2010 - 2010
Préparation technique du Maxi Trimaran Banque Populaire pour le Trophée Jules Verne (course autour du monde)
NG Yacht Design
- Architecte
2010 - 2010
HydrOcean
- Ingénieur d'affaires
Nantes
2010 - maintenant
Formations
University Of Southampton (Southampton)
Southampton
2008 - 2009
M.Sc Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering
Polytech Nantes
Nantes
2006 - 2009
Ingénieur
IUT St Brieuc SGM (St Brieuc)
St Brieuc
2004 - 2006
DUT
Bruno SIMONNET
Camille LOUVIGNÉ
Erwan ISTASSES
Olivier MOUSSELON
Raphaël MARCHANT
Rémy BARBEDROITE
Stephane ALESTRA