Luke BERRY

NANTES

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Team Voile Banque Populaire - Technicien

    2010 - 2010 Préparation technique du Maxi Trimaran Banque Populaire pour le Trophée Jules Verne (course autour du monde)

  • NG Yacht Design - Architecte

    2010 - 2010

  • HydrOcean - Ingénieur d'affaires

    Nantes 2010 - maintenant

Formations

  • University Of Southampton (Southampton)

    Southampton 2008 - 2009 M.Sc Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering

  • Polytech Nantes

    Nantes 2006 - 2009 Ingénieur

  • IUT St Brieuc SGM (St Brieuc)

    St Brieuc 2004 - 2006 DUT

