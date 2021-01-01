Ideally, I would like to work in the development of innovative medical devices, an operator in the advanced bio-technology field. Considering my experiences with cardio-vascular devices, I am most motivated and determined to continue my career in this field.



Since I graduated, my professional experiences were oriented towards medical device business and research lab. I am looking forward to putting my knowledge into practice, learn and assimilate fast in order to become autonomous in my future work as I usually do.



Mes compétences :

CATIA

Matériaux métalliques

Excel

Comsol

Biomatériaux

Sage ERP X3

Medical Devices

Catheter

process development

process design/development

manufacturing process development and training

Writing Articles

Statistical Analysis

Solid Edge

R&D

Microsoft Office

Matlab

Conduct Testing

ColdFusion

Autocad

510(k)