Tony HUOR

QUATRE BORNES

En résumé

Ideally, I would like to work in the development of innovative medical devices, an operator in the advanced bio-technology field. Considering my experiences with cardio-vascular devices, I am most motivated and determined to continue my career in this field.

Since I graduated, my professional experiences were oriented towards medical device business and research lab. I am looking forward to putting my knowledge into practice, learn and assimilate fast in order to become autonomous in my future work as I usually do.

Mes compétences :
CATIA
Matériaux métalliques
Excel
Comsol
Biomatériaux
Sage ERP X3
Medical Devices
Catheter
process development
process design/development
manufacturing process development and training
Writing Articles
Statistical Analysis
Solid Edge
R&D
Microsoft Office
Matlab
Conduct Testing
ColdFusion
Autocad
510(k)

Entreprises

  • Natec Medical - Chef de Projets

    2015 - 2016 Manage Long, mid and short term projects related to Medical devices (PTCA and PTA catheters and Thrombus Aspiration Catheters)

    New product
    Manufacturing change on existing product(Processes)
    Product change on existing product(Design)
    Production transfer

    Support Regulatory department to renew 510k and CE product files

  • Natec Medical - Ingénieur Industrielle

    2015 - 2015 Support for technical tasks for the Technology department including product and process development

    Building prototypes for product optimization
    Participate in manufacturing process development and training protocol creation
    Perform Process FMEA in relation to manufacturing processes and Product Performance Qualification
    Define and write Master Validation Plan for process validation/optimization
    Define and write Process Validation Protocols
    Participates in the debugging of WI/Specifications with Operation/Quality departments
    Participates in the Operational Qualification
    Participates in the Production Transfer activities in relation to equipment qualification and process design/development
    Elaborate processes with respect to an equipment (set up, parameters, test methods, etc)
    Manage and participate in Manufacturing Change Request (Short and mid long term projects)
    Optimization of the production floor organization and management
    Improve production layout and work flow
    Perform optimization studies in relation to production processes
    Perform cost-saving studies in relation to optimization processes
    Follow up of methods activities in relation of R&D product development projects
    Perform technical studies in relation to production process design and development

  • Natec medical - R&D Engineer

    2014 - 2015 Project: Thrombo-Aspiration Catheters 6F and 7F class III medical device for CE MARKET
    From Design Freeze to Design Verification, Design Validation until Production Transfer (project cloture)

    Define Aspiration catheters manufacturing processes
    Build Prototypes for process validation or product optimization
    Define Work Instructions (WIs)
    Set components technical drawings and specifications
    Define Sterile and non sterile packaging (Blister, Labels, Peel of pouch, Boxes)
    Set Product Specifications
    Define and write Master Validation Plan Protocol
    Define and write Process Validation Protocol and Report (Operational Qualification OQ)
    Define and write Product Performance Qualification Protocol and Report (PPQ)
    Elaboration of Test Methods as per CE requirements
    Conduct Testing as per Validation protocol with Statistical Analysis
    Define and write Training Protocol for Operation department
    Perform Training and debugging of WIs with Operation and Quality Control department
    Implementation of Manufacturing steps in NATEC Sage X3 System
    Participate in Design History File with Regulatory Department
    Optimization of Design following Performance Objective

  • STENTYS S.A - Ingénieur R&D Jr

    2012 - 2012 Avancement du projet du cathéter innovant jusqu’à la phase 2 : "Design freeze"
    Caractérisation de la surface libre des stents Stentys
    Traitement des réclamations sur les produits commercialisés "Complaints"
    Support technique du département marketing

  • STENTYS S.A - Ingénieur Stagiaire R&D

    2012 - 2012 Conception et développement complet d’un cathéter cardiovasculaire innovant
    Réalisation de prototypes en relation avec différents industriels (UE et US)
    Mise en place de protocole de tests visant à l’optimisation du produit (Dimensions/Matériaux)
    Réalisation de tests de fonctionnement in vitro et animaux
    Réalisation d’un cahier des charges notamment à l’aide de la CAO (descriptions, dimensionnement, tolérance)
    Collaboration avec la R&D de STENTYS INC basée à Princeton, New Jersey, USA
    Assistance à la formation de cardiologues à l’utilisation de dispositif médical innovant
    Planification des procédures de test conforme à la norme NF EN ISO 25539-2 Cardiovascular Implants, Endovascular Devices

  • Institute for Frontier Medical Science, Université de Kyoto(JAPON) - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011 Projet sur l’adsorption de protéine selon le caractère hydrophobique d’une surface
    Caractériser et élaborer un “mixed self-assembled monolayer”
    Utilisation de la technique Surface Plasmon Resonance(SPR) pour l’adsorption des protéines (Albumine, Globuline et Lyzozyme)

  • Monoprix S.A - Manutentionnaire

    Clichy 2010 - 2010 Guider et proposer ses services aux clients
    Avoir en charge le réassort des produits et valider les commandes si nécessaire

  • M-Communications - Trooper

    2008 - 2009 Promouvoir des produits (ex: Lighter MiniJet S.T Dupond)
    Promouvoir des évènements (ex: ouverture du centre artistique Le104 à Paris)
    Technicien d’animation (ex: Nike All Star Game 2008 à Paris)

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :