Lydie DUCHÊNE

  • MD-EX
  • Independant CE technical file assessor- Medical device

Châtenay-Malabry

En résumé

Pharmacist- Medical device Technical file/ product Assessor- CE Mark

Entreprises

  • MD-EX - Independant CE technical file assessor- Medical device

    Autre | Châtenay-Malabry (92290) 2017 - maintenant External Technical File assessor for class III / IIb/ IIa Medical Devices according EC Design-Examination and Type for Notify body- Règlement (UE) RDM 2017/745
    Product reviewer :
    MDS 1001 Devices incorporating medicinal substances
    MDN 1204 Non-active non-implantable devices for wound and skin care
    MDN 1213 Non-active non-implantable devices composed of substances to be introduced into the human body via a body orifice or the dermal route
    MDN 1102 Non-active implants and long term surgically invasive devices - Intra-articular use
    MDN 1103 Non-active dental implants and dental materials
    MDS 1008 Devices utilising biologically active coatings and/or materials or being wholly or mainly absorbed
    MDN 1211 Non-active non-implantable devices for disinfecting, cleaning and rinsing
    Pre-filled syringe for filling wrinkles
    Devices manufactured using chemical processing

  • LNE - Certification Project Manager- Technical file Assessor at LNE/G-MED French Notify Body

    Paris 2012 - 2017 Certification project manager at LNE/GMED, French Notify Body - Conbined medical device refrent- Complex Medical devices Department :
    In charge of the certification follow-up for a set of manufacturer
    · Technical File assessor for class III / IIb Medical Devices according EC Design-Examination and Type
    Examination : Filler, combined medical device, dental device, wound care,..
    · Combined medical device referent

  • Afnor Normalisation - Normalization project manager

    Saint-Denis 2012 - 2012 Normalization project manager

  • GROUPE PHR PHARMAREFENCE / VIADYS - Quality/ Substainable Development certification project manager

    2008 - 2012 Quality Certification project Manager

  • INERIS - Environmental toxicological Assessor (training)

    Verneuil-en-Halatte 2006 - 2007 toxicity reference values. Exposure assessment

  • Pharmacie - Pharmacien étudiant

    2002 - 2006 Relation clientèle (conseil, vente, gestion d’opérations de promotion)

Formations

